Tanzania: 1.5 Million Citizens to Obtain IDs Next Fiscal Year

THE Ministry of Home Affairs has unveiled its ambitious budget for 2021/2022 fiscal year, outlining seven key areas of priority, among them providing at least 1,438,735 Tanzanians with National Identification Cards.

Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene tabled the budget in the August House requesting the legislators to approve 939.9bn/- for both recurrent and development expenditures.

"The ministry will identify and register about 1,438,735 Tanzanians, who will obtain National Identification," said the minister.

According to the Minister, other key priority areas include intensifying defence and security, construction of offices and houses for uniformed and non-uniformed officers and reducing the number of prisoners and remandees in the country's prisons.

The list also had intensifying efforts for strategic agriculture in order to make sure that all Prisons and Police Stations countrywide are capable of feeding themselves, as well as completing the construction of the skin factory at Karanga Prison in Kilimanjaro Region.

Mr Simbachawene further said that the ministry would as well in the next financial year, complete eborder project for all districts and regions countrywide.

Generally, the Minister assured lawmakers that the country's peace, security and tranquility was superb, making people comfortable to continue participating in various economic activities.

On the activities being carried out by the Tanzania Prison Service, Mr Simbachawene singled out among other things, the newly established SIMA Guard, which he said had so far recorded commendable achievements in supplying security services to various organizations in the country.

The Minister added that in ensuring that the government was increasing value for Livestock products, the Tanzanian Prison Services was currently putting up a factory for milk (dairy) processing at Morogoro's Kingolwira area and that the construction has now reached 90 per cent to completion.

On the achievements recorded by the Fire and Rescue Force, Mr Simbachawene told Members of Parliament that by March 2021, the force had managed to collect about 5.3bn/- after inspecting 36,703 areas to ensure that they were secure and free from fire incidences.

Regarding the immigration department, the Minister outlined several achievements recorded by the immigration department, among them, controlling the number of people entering the country illegally.

Mr Simbachawene said between July 2020 and March 2021, about 511, 243 alliens entered the country in comparison to 1,158,022 who entered the country during the corresponding period in 2019/2020. THE