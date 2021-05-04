Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects Development Works At Sokhna Port

3 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir inspected on Monday development works at Ain Sokhna Port, which include the construction of four new yards and quays that are 12 meters in length and 18 meters in depth, as well as logistics areas served by a network of railways.

The port will facilitate, after development, the transfer of goods, especially containers, to all parts of the country and Alexandria Port on the Mediterranean Sea.

The minister also inspected a 842 meter-long wave barrier and a 1,000 meter long ecological barrier aimed at protecting nearby facilities.

Minister Wazir said the development works are being carried out by local companies in a period of two years.

