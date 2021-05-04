Egypt Takes Part in BSEC Meeting

3 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Dr Gad El Qadi, the president of the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, represented Egypt as an observer in a meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC).

In a statement Monday, Qadi said he presented a report to Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on the details of the meeting and reviewed with him reports presented by member states on science and technology in the aftermath of the spread of COVID-19 and means to fight it.

Qadi said he proposed during the meeting the participation of the member states and the observers in a database to increase cooperation among them, pointing out that the participants called for providing all financial support and training for junior researchers.

The establishment of BSEC in 25 June 1992 aimed to diversify and develop the bilateral and multilateral economic, technological and social relations among its member states by utilizing their potential, geographical proximity and complementary features of their economies. It is a priority for BSEC to make Black Sea basin into a region of peace, stability and prosperity. BSEC emphasizes the importance of economic cooperation to achieve these ends.

Member States are Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

