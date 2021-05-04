Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Receives Written Message From Malian Transitional President

3 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed received Monday at the Palace of Carthage, a written message from Malian transitional president, Bah N'daw, handed over to him by Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Zeyni Moulaye.

The latter said he conveyed to the Head of State the greetings of President Bah N'daw and his firm commitment to further strengthen the cooperative relations between the two countries and his hope that Tunisia continues to support UN efforts to restore stability in Mali, the Presidency said in a statement.

The Head of State, for his part, expressed Tunisia's pride of its membership in Africa and its commitment to develop the relations of brotherhood and solidarity uniting the country to African States.

"Tunisia is willing to continue to defend the causes of the continent and its interests, especially in the United Nations Security Council in its capacity as non-permanent member, to promote joint efforts, "said Kaïs Saïed.

The Head of State also expressed his satisfaction with the level of cooperation relations established between the two countries.

He stressed the need to expand them "in the context of a common approach and new visions to serve the interests of the two peoples.»

President Said also emphasized the importance of continuing coordination, consultation and mutual support in regional and international events.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

