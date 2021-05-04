Uganda: Wundi Calls for Patience As Gutless Power Fall to Oilers

That Stephen Wundi is one of the senior players at Betway Power says a lot about how tough the rebuilding process should be for the five-time league champions.

The exodus that left Power with barely any seniority in the team has put the former UCU Canons guard in the spot light as one of the more experienced players having played in the finals in 2016.

Isaac Afidra is the only winner in the squad at the moment and Wundi's trip to the finals with the Canons makes him a seasoned campaigner in the new-look side.

Power have had a tough start to the season and are likely to miss out on the playoffs but Wundi believes all will be well soon.

"We are struggling to find our footing as a totally new team," he told Daily Monitor after the game.

"If we remain patient and trust each other then we will be ok, soon," he added.

Losses to KIU Titans, Ndejje Angels, JKL Dolphins and City Oilers have left coach Lando with more questions than answers as he starts a tough phase of transforming Power and taking them back to glory days.

Oilers and Power took to the court for their clash on Saturday on totally different wavelength and it stayed that way at the end of the game.

Oilers registered their fourth straight victory for a 4-0 start while Power lost a fourth straight game for a 0-4 start to the season.

Arnold Lando's charges got out of the blocks early but faded in the second half as Oilers' quality and experience came to the fore.

Lando will be impressed by the start and certainly not the way the game ended for his side.

After edging the first quarter 22-21 and the second 18-15, Power led 40-36 at the halfway point and had a first win of the season in sight only for them to be limited to just eleven points throughout the second half.

The defending champions took the third quarter 17-7 and sealed victory with a comfortable 15-4 in the final ten minutes.

Power were once again outrebounded and denied quick transition points. They only made four of 25 from long range and missed 12 of their 17 free throws.

That their bench contributed just 15 points and nine of those came from Wundi, compared to Oilers' 34 is a clear indicator of the difference in quality between the two squads.

"If everyone executes in their roles then we can compete and we are staying positive," the South Sudanese opined.

LOADED OILERS

Rich roaster to boast of

Mandy Juruni's charges boast a rich roaster with several game winners which is unlike the rebuilding Power with new faces littered all-over.

In James Okello, Jimmy Enabu, Ben Komakech and Landry Ndikumana, Oilers have four MVPs to turn to in tough times while Power are still asking a lot of Afidra.

Michael Makiadi posted eight points and 12 rebounds, Komakech and Ndikumana added 9 points apiece while Ceaser Kizito and Okello contributed eight and seven points.

Kisulu's game high 18 points and 14 rebounds were not enough to get Power over the finish line.

Wundi got nine off the bench, Tony Wafula added six and the two were the only other players to score more than five points for Power.