Uganda: President Museveni Dissolves Cabinet

GCIS/Flickr
President Yoweri Museveni.
3 May 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Entebbe — President Yoweri Museveni has today held his last cabinet meeting for the 2016-2021 term of office.

"On behalf of NRM, I thank you collectively and individually for serving your country for the last five years," Museveni told his cabinet, before formally dissolving it.

He will now embark on naming a new team for the 2021-2026 term, following his re-election in January this year.

After chairing the last cabinet meeting of the 2016-2021 term today at State House Entebbe, I hosted the members to a luncheon in the gardens. pic.twitter.com/xUWH679GDr

-- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) May 3, 2021

