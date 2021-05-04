Africa: President Motsepe Meets Ivorian Football Leaders

Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) President Dr. Patrice Motsepe arrived in Cote d'Ivoire economic capital Abidjan on Monday (3 May 2021) for a 48-hour visit. Accompanied by his delegation, the president took his place at the Sofitel Abidjan Ivoire hotel.

Dr. Motsepe began his visit to Abidjan with an internal meeting with the members of his delegation composed mainly of his vice-presidents.

He then had an important working session with members of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) Normalization Committee, before having a meeting with his Special Advisor, Ambassador Jacques Anouma.

Joined this Monday evening by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Dr. Motsepe attended a dinner in his honor organized by the Ivorian Minister for the Promotion of Sports and the Development of Sports Economics, Paulin Claude Danho.

Tuesday (4 May 2021) will be a busy day for the entire delegation, with a visit to the headquarters of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) and an important press briefing by CAF President.

The highly-ranked CAF / FIFA delegation will then be received by Minister Paulin Claude Danho, before having an audience with the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, H.E. Alassane Ouattara.

Afterwards, President Motsepe will travel to the popular commune of Abobo where he will present his highly anticipated innovative project on the continent, namely the Pan-African Inter-school Championship.

After Côte d'Ivoire, President Patrice Motsepe's agenda includes a stopover in Sierra Leone on 5 May and Liberia on 6 May.