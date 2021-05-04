Liberia: President Weah Meets FIFA President Infantino Wednesday

3 May 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, will on Wednesday, April 5, 2021 meet the President of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino.

Mr. Infantino, accompanied by the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), will arrive in the country on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 as part of his tour of Africa.

President Weah, a legendary footballer and friend of the FIFA boss, is expected to use the occasion to discuss wide range of issues relating to football development in Liberia and Africa.

The President is particularly expected to thank Mr. Infantino and FIFA for the innovative leadership skills he brought to the global football body, as well as the

numerous support he is rendering the Liberian Football Association.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.