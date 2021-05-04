Liberia: President Weah Meets FIFA President Infantino Wednesday

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, will on Wednesday, April 5, 2021 meet the President of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino.

Mr. Infantino, accompanied by the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), will arrive in the country on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 as part of his tour of Africa.

President Weah, a legendary footballer and friend of the FIFA boss, is expected to use the occasion to discuss wide range of issues relating to football development in Liberia and Africa.

The President is particularly expected to thank Mr. Infantino and FIFA for the innovative leadership skills he brought to the global football body, as well as the

numerous support he is rendering the Liberian Football Association.