Africa: Zim Rugby Names Strong Cheetahs Squad Rugby Africa Solidarity Camp in SA

4 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) has named an experienced squad that will this week take part in a week-long Solidarity Camp organised by the continental rugby governing body, Rugby Africa in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Hosts South Africa will be accompanied by the Zimbabwe and Uganda national rugby sevens side during the Solidarity Camp which will run from May 6 to 16.

Rugby Africa is sponsoring flights, accommodation, and coronavirus testing for a delegation of 18.

South Africa, who have already qualified for the Olympic Games will be using the camp to finalise their squad for the global showpiece while for Uganda and Zimbabwe who have not yet confirmed their ticket to the Tokyo Games it will be a platform to prepare for the Games' final qualifying tournament to be held in Monaco next month.

The Cheetahs squad announced on Monday includes features several seasoned players who have represented the country on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit.

Zambia-based captain Stephan Hunduza and Germany-based wing Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, who have both been a vital cog of the side over the last few years, headline the squad which has a blend of youth and experience.

The Cheetahs will also bank on the experience of the South Africa-based duo of Biselele Tshamala and Riaan O'Nell while England-based Boyd Rouse also makes a return to the side after a lengthy absence.

Another notable inclusion is that of the former Zimbabwe Under-20 captain Sam Phiri, who is a product of Falcon College and the world-renowned Western Province Rugby Institute in South Africa.

Phiri is one of the five uncapped players named in the squad alongside Ryan Magaramombe, Ryan Musumhi, and Rufaro Chakawera.

The training squad of 15 for the Solidarity Camp will be narrowed down to the final 12 who will next month fight for their ticket for the Tokyo Olympic Games with one last ticket up for grabs in Monaco.

The Cheetahs squad, which will be coached by former player Graham Kaulback in the absence of head coach Daniel Hondo will leave for South Africa on Thursday.

Zimbabwe rugby sevens squad: Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Bisilele Tshamala, Nelson Madida, Riaan O'Nell, Mkululi Ndhlela, Godknows Mavara, Shingirai Katsvere, Stephen Hunduza, Boyd Rouse, Kudzai Mashawi, Ryan Magaramombe, Ryan Musumhi, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Sam Phiri, and Rufaro Chakawera.

Head coach: Graham Kaulback, Manager: Keegan Cooke, and Physiotherapist: Margaret Gibson

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.