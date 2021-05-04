South Africa: Bulk Carrier Under Quarantine in Gqeberha Harbour After Crew Members Test Positive for Coronavirus

3 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Four crew members of a bulk carrier that was allowed to dock in the Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) harbour tested positive for Covid-19 as they prepared to fly home. Another 18 crew were isolated on the vessel awaiting their test results. The department of health says the ship's master did not inform port authorities that one of his crew members was displaying symptoms of Covid-19 before the vessel was granted permission to enter the harbour and dock.

Four crew members of a bulk carrier that docked in the Gqeberha harbour tested positive for Covid-19 and another 18 were placed under quarantine after the master of the ship allegedly failed to declare that he had a sick person on board.

On Monday, 3 May, the district manager of the Eastern Cape health department, Darlene de Vos, confirmed that of these crew members, 14 tested positive for Covid-19, one was admitted to St George's Hospital and the rest are in isolation in two hotels in the city.

She said that on Sunday three crew members from a second ship, the Wilhelmsen, tested positive for the virus. Two are in isolation at the Paxton Hotel and one at the Radisson Blu.

She said three...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

