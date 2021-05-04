Nigeria: U.S.-Bound Athletes Charged to Leave Politics for Sports Administrators

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare has charged members of the US-bound athletes to focus more on their performance and leave politics in the sector to administrators.

The Minister gave the charge yesterday at the MKO Abiola national stadium when he visited the athletes preparatory to their departure on Thursday for the USA where they are billed to participate in the Tokyo Olympics relay qualifiers.

Dare said "Your job is to run and give this country the best. Focus on your training and the goal ahead and leave the administration to us. The world is waiting to see what you can do, you must meet their expectations"

While urging the athletes to stay focused and united, the Minister said "I have been monitoring your preparations and have met most of you personally.

"Whether you are home based or foreign based, Team Nigeria is one hence we decided to take you to the US to join others so that you can blend as a team."

In a related development, Dare poured encomium on some athletes, saying the future is bright for Nigeria to have podium performances at the Olympics.

He commended the performance of Tobi Amusan who got adopted a few weeks ago by the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun and who now has the second World best time, Grace Nwokocha and Adegoke Enoch who got adopted by the Minister.

While emphasizing the importance of welfare for athletes, Dare revealed that the ministry had put in place a detailed program for the athletes where every trip, meets, timing, accommodation is being monitored.