Zimbabwe: Poor Network Affects Hurungwe

Herald Reporter

The Hurungwe community says poor network connectivity continue to hold back socio-economic development as most villagers are forced to walk long distances to get connected.

In an interview, Chief Chundu, Mr Abel Mbasera urged telecommunication companies to improve network connectivity.

"We are facing a critical challenge in terms of business and communication. There is poor coverage in most parts of Hurungwe for almost all the mobile phone networks.

"One has to walk for long distances to reach the few and isolated mobile phone hotspots.

"We are appealing to Government and mobile phone network service providers to urgently intervene and help the people of Hurungwe," said Chief Chundu.

Areas in remote parts of the district such as where Chief Mujinga and Chief Mola reside are the worst affected.

Chief Chundu attributed low pass rates of pupils in their area to network challenges because they failed to access online learning.

"Last year, the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the challenges faced by rural pupils who have no access to online learning," he said.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is working with various ministries to address network and power challenges faced by rural schools, which have seen pupils failing to benefit from online learning.