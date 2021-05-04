Zimbabwe: Ok Grand Challenge Dates Confirmed

Sports Reporter

AT last, some encouraging news after a bleak year for the Zimbabwe racing industry.

The 1 800 meters OK Grand Challenge (Gr2) will be back at Borrowdale Park next month.

The major event, on the racing calendar, was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The sponsors, OK Zimbabwe, and the Mashonaland Turf Club, managed to settle for a return to normality.

Nominations for this US$70 000 event are due on May 19, weights and draws will be published on May 21, with final declarations set for May 24.

The MTC announced that for all Grade One and Grade Two events at Borrowdale, horses must have had, at least, one start in Zimbabwe, before being nominated for these races.

Meanwhile, Daffiq from the Gorkhan Terzi yard won the Independence Trophy on Sunday, beating six other runners.

Randall Simons rode Daffiq to finish ahead of stablemate, Finchatton, who had Diego de Gouveia aboard the nine-year-old gelding by Right Approach (GB), out of a Fort Wood mare.

Finchatton had won four races at the Vaal over 1400m, 1600m and 2000m.

His only start at Borrowdale was on April 18, when he finished four lengths off Silver Coin over 1200m, but this was probably on the short side.

Three to Tango of the Kirk Swanson, with Rodgers Satombo as the pilot, was third.

Pre-race favourite Yarraman, also from Gorkhan Terzi, completed the places.

Diffiq is a seven-year-old gelding By Silvano (GER) out of a Horse Chestnut mare.

He had won once at Turffontein, over 1450m in 2017.