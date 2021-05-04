Zimbabwe: Ok Grand Challenge Dates Confirmed

4 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

AT last, some encouraging news after a bleak year for the Zimbabwe racing industry.

The 1 800 meters OK Grand Challenge (Gr2) will be back at Borrowdale Park next month.

The major event, on the racing calendar, was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The sponsors, OK Zimbabwe, and the Mashonaland Turf Club, managed to settle for a return to normality.

Nominations for this US$70 000 event are due on May 19, weights and draws will be published on May 21, with final declarations set for May 24.

The MTC announced that for all Grade One and Grade Two events at Borrowdale, horses must have had, at least, one start in Zimbabwe, before being nominated for these races.

Meanwhile, Daffiq from the Gorkhan Terzi yard won the Independence Trophy on Sunday, beating six other runners.

Randall Simons rode Daffiq to finish ahead of stablemate, Finchatton, who had Diego de Gouveia aboard the nine-year-old gelding by Right Approach (GB), out of a Fort Wood mare.

Finchatton had won four races at the Vaal over 1400m, 1600m and 2000m.

His only start at Borrowdale was on April 18, when he finished four lengths off Silver Coin over 1200m, but this was probably on the short side.

Three to Tango of the Kirk Swanson, with Rodgers Satombo as the pilot, was third.

Pre-race favourite Yarraman, also from Gorkhan Terzi, completed the places.

Diffiq is a seven-year-old gelding By Silvano (GER) out of a Horse Chestnut mare.

He had won once at Turffontein, over 1450m in 2017.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.