Zimbabwe: Beitbridge-Harare Road Rehab Gets Rave Reviews

President Mnangagwa has been roundly praised as a pragmatic and visionary leader owing to an array of achievements scored by the Second Republic,including the ongoing rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway.

The highway is a key artery for trade and commerce between Zimbabwe and its largest trading partner South Africa.

Rehabilitation,widening and upgrading of the highway is being done by local companies that are paid in local currency and have to date covered more than 200km .

The five local companies are working on stretches of 20km each per time and they are expected to complete the rehabilitation and widening of the approximately 580km highway.

Besides roping in local firms to undertake the highway project,thousands of jobs have been directly and indirectly created with locals being hired as casual labourers, while local business were also recording brisk business from supplying different raw materials.

Speaking during a Zanu PF Masvingo provincial coordinating committee meeting held on Sunday here,the Secretary for Science and Technology in the Politburo Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa commended President Mnangagwa for work covered on the highway.

Cde Mutsvangwa noted that President Mnangagwa deserved plaudits for restoring confidence in Zimbabwe following the advent of the Second Republic.

"President Mnangagwa is a visionary, he has changed everything and restored hope and confidence in the country such that even most Zimbabweans in the diaspora now want to come back home,"he said.

"I had not used the Harare-Beitbridge highway in a long time and I was shocked by the time it took me to arrive in Masvingo because of the sterling work done on the highway to date. The work that has been done is wonderful and this must be commended."

Cde Mutsvangwa hailed President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic for making sure the country's political economy was predisposed towards meeting aspirations of black people.

The new dispensation's Zimbabwe is open for business mantra had also created floodgates of investment into the country with China and Russia leading an influx of nations looking for opportunities.

Even the West was now willing to exploit opportunities in Zimbabwe an indication of President Mnangagwa successful charming of international investors.

"Zimbabwe's rating as an investment destination continues to go up and President Mnangagwa has managed to restore the value of the local currency through the auction system and plugging loopholes that created phantom money through mobile money platforms."

"President Mnangagwa's stock is high even in the region where he has been getting effusive praise from other leaders in the region because of his new approach to governance that has not only stabilised the economy but also set the country towards achieving Visions 2030," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

"We are organised and structured that is why we were able to defeat the Rhodesian sophisticated war machine. We are the most structured country in Africa in terms of organisation and we are going to make it in 2030. It is in our DNA to be structured and organised,"he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Second Republic deserved praise for working tirelessly to ensure the living standards of ordinary people improved.

Earlier on former MDC Masvingo Urban legislator Cde Tongai Matutu who recently defected and joined the ruling party had showered praise on President Mnangagwa and Government for the Harare-Beitbridge upgrade project.

Cde Matutu,who attended his inaugural Zanu PF Masvingo PCC meeting together with ex-MDC Senator Cde James Makore, ex-MDC stalwart in Zaka and Great Zimbabwe University senior lecturer Cde William Zivenge and businessman Cde Pascal Mudzikisi who rejoined the ruling party after contesting the 2018 elections as an independent candidate, said the Second Republic deserved everyone's support.

"I came to Zanu PF not because of the money. Zanu PF is not a home for mercenaries, but revolutionaries but I am here because I have noticed that we need to join hands to build our nation and the Second Republic is committed to developing the country, we cannot continue fighting and quarrelling,"said Cde Matutu.