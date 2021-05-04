Zimbabwe: Fifty Years Later, It Feels Like '71

Senior Sports Editor

AMID, and after the chaos of what unfolded at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, some words, which usually accompany such disorder, appeared to disappear from the English vocabulary.

Words like shame, thugs and hooligans, somehow, seemed to be muted even as a rampaging mob broke into football's Theatre of Dreams, and briefly transformed its hallowed pitch, into their protest playground.

Amid an explosion of nationalistic favour, in English football's attritional battle against American ownership of some of its biggest football clubs, fans have become key foot soldiers.

The rejection of the European Super League, by some influential voices in England, means the rebellion, as was the case with those who crashed into Old Trafford, can be excused.

After all, it helps push a certain agenda.

This explains why some of those, who damaged property inside the Theatre of Dream, seem to have escaped, without being bombarded with the kind of condemnation which, usually accompanies such actions.

Even after United released a statement showing the damage inflicted inside the stadium.

"Reports in mainstream, and social media, that protesters were able to access the stadium and pitch via a gate opened by club staff are completely incorrect," Manchester United said in a statement released yesterday.

"After breaking through barriers, and security on the forecourt, some protesters climbed the gates at the end of the Munich tunnel, then forced access to a side door in the stand, before opening an external door that let others through to the concourse area and the pitch.

"A second breach occurred when a protester smashed the door of a disability access lift, enabling a group to enter the stand.

"The majority of our fans have, and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter.

"The club has no desire to see peaceful protesters punished, but will work with the police to identify those involved in criminal activity, and will also issue its own sanctions to any season ticket holder or member identified, per the published sanctions policy."

However, despite the property damage, the general media portrayal of those who crashed their way into Old Trafford, appears conciliatory.

Why should this matter here?

Of course, it does, in a game which now appears to being played in a global village, where events in one place can have a huge impact, on what happens everywhere.

The Premiership might be an English entity but, by opening its doors to hundreds of players, from all over the world, including Zimbabwe, what happens there triggers huge interest across the globe.

And, that is why the events in Manchester on Sunday made front page newspaper headlines, around the world yesterday, pushing some of the world's big stories, into the shade.

It also matters here because there is a huge Premiership following in this country, in particular, and across the world, in general.

The likes of Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari, Bruce Grobbelaar, Marvelous Nakamba and Brendan Galloway have all combined to bring the league closer to home.

There are some people, in this country, whose attachment to the Premiership is so strong they only keep their DStv subscription, active, when this league's season is in progress.

And, then, there is also the issue of marking the milestones of the local stars, like Ndlovu, Grobbelaar and Benjani, who went on to star in the Premiership.

Interestingly, the chaos on Sunday came on the 40th anniversary of the year Grobbelaar signed for Liverpool on August 29, 1981, before going on to make 628 appearances, for the Reds.

The Shame of Old Trafford also happened on the 30th anniversary of the year Ndlovu signed for Coventry City on August 34, 1991.

According to Simon Hughes, the journalist who covers football for the Merseyside area for The Athletic, Ndlovu could have played for Liverpool but the Reds ended up signing Stan Collymore.

"Liverpool wanted to sign Peter Ndlovu, before he came to Anfield with Coventry and scored a hat-trick (in March 1995)," Hughes wrote, last year, in an article about the Liverpool Spice Boys of the '90s.

"Three months later, Liverpool signed Stan Collymore, instead, and the rest of the 1990s unravelled."

What is probably forgotten is that the mayhem at Old Trafford also came in the year that marks the Golden Jubilee of the only time crowd trouble, the sort of which forced the postponement of Sunday's game, forced the Red Devils to play a home match at Anfield.

With some darts, and knives, having been aimed at Newcastle United fans, in a match at Old Trafford, towards the end of the 1970/1971 season, the authorities were forced to impose a two-game home ban on Manchester United, for the following season.

And, as incredible as it sounds, Anfield was one of those venues chosen while Stoke City's Victoria ground, was the other.

This meant United's home match against defending champions, Arsenal, who had won the League and Cup Double the previous season, was hosted at Anfield, on Friday, August 20, 1971.

The majority of the 27 649 United fans, inside Anfield that day, predictably chose to sit on the Kop, which is the stand associated with the spirit of Liverpool.

It didn't start well for United at their adopted home as they fell behind, in the fourth minute, to a goal from Arsenal's Frank McLintock.

However, the Red Devils were an improved side, after the break and, with George Best also having a bigger influence on the game, they equalised, through Alan Growling, who clipped his effort past Gunners 'keeper, Bob Wilson.

United skipper Bobby Charlton put his team into the lead, from a free-kick, before Brian Kidd ended the match, as a contest, in the closing stages.

For those who played in that historic match, forced to switch their base because of hooliganism, it's unlikely any of them would have imagined the chaos of Sunday evening.

That a showdown, against their biggest rivals would be postponed, 50 years later, because of the chaotic scenes triggered by the actions of some of their fans.