Nigeria: NDLEA Raids Eateries in Plateau, Enugu, Recovers Cocaine, Cakes Baked With Drugs

4 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided some eateries in Jos, the Plateau State capital where freshly baked cakes made with cannabis sativa were recovered in addition to 48.726kilogrammes of assorted psychotropic substances.

Some of the drug joints raided include: KNL Lounge located along Lamingo road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low Cost estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis.

Beside the drugged cakes called brownie recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances also seized from there include: Barcadin Codeine 14kg; Flunitrazapem 355.5grammes; Tramadol 370.1 grammes; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam 2.5kg and Pentazocine 1.5 kg, totalling 48.726kg. The Plateau Commander, Ibrahim Braji disclosed that five persons have so far been arrested in connection to the seized drugs.

In the same vein, Enugu State Command of the agency equally at the weekend raided the Nsukka axis of the state capital where a 28-year-old lady, Odo Ndidiamaka was arrested with 80.23grammes of cocaine and 3.81grammes of methamphetamine. The state Commander of NDLEA, Mr. Abdul Abdullahi said the Command remained committed to unraveling other members of the drug cartel in the state.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Niger state Command of the agency have also arrested a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Mr. Abel Godwin Idio for selling two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and loud, concealed in textbooks. He was arrested in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university.

According to the state Commander of the agency, Haruna Kwetishe, "Abel uses the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell."

While stating that Abel was arrested on Friday, April 30, 2021, he said two other traffickers, Yahaya Joshua and Yahaya Audu, were arrested the previous day along Mokwa-Jebba road with 32kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

Commenting on the successes, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) in his reaction, commended the Plateau, Enugu and Niger Commands of the agency for disrupting the activities of drug cartels in their respective states. He charged them to remain relentless in pursuit of the agency's mandate to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

