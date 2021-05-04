Rwanda: Beauty Queen and Colleagues Develop Contactless Menu for Restaurants

3 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Miss Rwanda 2017 third runner-up Queen Kalimpinya, Alfene Rushita and Ismaïl Bisamaza have developed a QR Code based application dubbed " Oderfene" that helps clients in hotels, supermarkets, and restaurants to order for food and beverages using 'contactless QR menu' .

The system is seeking to boost service delivery in hotels and restaurants and prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic as it enables patrons to use contactless menus via their smartphones while making orders, explained Alfene Rushita, the group's representative.

"The idea came in May last year after experiencing lockdown and started to think of a solution in the area of service delivery in businesses and what we can do to ensure services are carried out in hotels while preventing Covid-19 in hotels," he said.

The first thing that clients need when they go to hotels and restaurants to eat or drink is the menu. The contactless menu reduces the physical contact which is in line with Covid-19 prevention measures to reduce transmission of Covid-19 as clients will order food or beverages online, he said.

He explained that the application does not require one to download as the client only scans a 'QR Code' displayed on tables in hotels and restaurants which enables to view the menu on the app and order for food.

"After reviewing the menu through the app, the client orders for what they would like and mention their seats or rooms in the hotel or restaurant so that food, drink, and any other hotel service is delivered to them. Through the application, the waiter receives the order and identifies when the client needs the delivery to be done," he said.

To use the application, one requires a Smartphone, while the hotel or the restaurant should have the QR code of that application.

Queen Kalimpinya, the co-founder, added that the application commenced operations in August 2020 and it uses English and French languages adding there is a plan to introduce Kinyarwanda language.

"So many businesses are using it such as Java restaurant, Simba supermarket, and many others testing it. We have so far recorded over 700 average users (clients) per month. We want to expand it beyond Kigali businesses and reach countrywide," she said.

She noted that the cost incurred on menu production could also decrease following the paperless menu adding that it can also help in the case of tracing Covid-19 contacts

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.