Uganda: Police Make Major Shake-Up Ahead of Museveni Inauguration

With just 10 days to President Museveni's swearing-in for a sixth elective term, Uganda Police Force in office has in a major shake-up moved hundreds of its top officers.

A highly-placed source at police headquarters in Naguru, a Kampala suburb, told Daily Monitor that the changes, which take immediate effect, were informed by intelligence clues that some actors plan to disrupt the inauguration due on May 12.

"Transfers in police are normal, but this time, we have political threats and that's why we removed some commanders and we replaced them with other more competent officers with the purpose of intensifying the operations within their respective areas of command," the source said.

It remained unclear who the plotters or suspected saboteurs are.

Another source at police headquarters said the Police Advisory Committee meeting was informed that unnamed political groups are mobilising in all parts of the country to disrupt the swearing-in event.

The transfer list that this newspaper has seen shows that officers affected in the latest movements range in rank from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) to Commissioner of Police .

Immediate effect

The radio message announcing the transfers indicates that the 254 appointed and gazetted police officers leave their old offices and occupy the new offices with "immediate effect".

The directorates of Human Resource Management and that of Criminal Investigations and Crime Intelligence are some of the most affected.

Another source said the National Police Council in a meeting last week recommended that 153 officers be dismissed from the Force and replaced.

The reasons for the decision were not immediately clear and we were unable to establish if these officers lined up for expulsion were those that the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, labelled as corrupt and promised to sack "even if they appealed to God".

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga was not available for comment about the reshuffle by press time.

Full list

Name

Old Position

New Position

Cp Kato Paul

HRM POL,HQTRS

Ag D/D CID investigations

ACP Akwamgo Ester

Attachment in Nairobi

Sezibwa as RPC

SSP Nahyuha Rose

Women affairs

Pol Hqtrs as Admin

SP Auma Slivia

HRM

Head women affairs

SP Senyondo Richard

ICT

PMPU as commandant

SP Ojok Alex

CT

HRM POL.HQTRS

SP Katumba Kiggundu

EPPU- Savana

CPC- pending course

ACP Obura Deo

Albertine

KMP East as RPC

SSP Nachura Damali

CT

Aswa as RPC

SP Bagambaki Alfred

Astu

Bukedi Norh as RPC

SP Mwesigye Vincent

Sezibwa

Albertine as RPC

SP Kidima

Rwizi

HRM pol.Qtrs

SSP Saiga Ibrahim

HRM POL.HQTRS

Rwizi as D/RPC

SP Doka Rashid

Course

Kigezi as D/RPC

SP Daki Apollo

course

Gulu as DPC

SP Bindeba Dickens

Gulu

JOC

SP Mukisa Philip

IC&SC

Nakasongola as DPC

SP Ruganza Abel

Abongi

Kabale as DPC

SP Alira Samuel

IC&SC

Mbale as DPC

SP Waiswa Najib

HRM POL.HQTRS

Manafa as DPC

SP Abigaba Godfrey

IC&SC

Lira as DPC

SP Temaiye Getrude

IC&SC

Wakiso as DPC

SP Kinyera Boniface

IC&SC

Bugiri as DPC

SP Ahumuza Tobias

IC&SC

BuliIsa as DPC

SP Owino Julius

IC&SC

Maracha as DPC

SP Acama Denis

JOC -KMP

Jinja Road as DPC

SP Ninsiima Godfrey

Kiboga

Kanungu as DPC

SP Buyinz Twaha

Kakumiro

Soroti as DPC

SP Birungi Scovia

Sheema

Kayunga as DPC

SP Medard Asiimwe

course

Nsangi as DPC

SP Alice Kuka

Course

Kawempe as DPC

SP Lubega Samson

Course

Bukwo as DPC

SP Irama Vicent

Masindi

Entebbe as DPC

ASP Manshur Sowed

Bukomansimbi

HRM Pol.Hqtrs

ASP Namara Patience

Nakasongora

Jinja Central as DPC

ASP Byomuhangi.G

HRM.POL.HQTRS

Nabilatuk as DPC

ASP Adatu Cosmas

Interpol

Obongi as DPC

ASP Ahimbisamukama Brigton

Manafa

Serere as DPC

ASP Kitaka Sulait

HRM POL.HQTRS

Kajjansi as DPC

ASP Lubega Samuel

Nalufenya

Pakwach as DPC

ASP Ndaula Timothy

Nakaseke

Buhweju as DPC

ASP Rutambika Tyson

Katwe Kabatooro

Old Kla as DPC

ASP Aguta Jimto

HRM POL.HQTRS

Katwe Kabatoro as DPC

ASP Nabunya Swagiya

Budaka

Namisindwa as DPC

ASP Tusiime Innocent

Kalisizo

Karenge as DPC

ASP Nkurinziza Graciano

Kole

Budaka as DPC

ASP Tugumanawe Julius

Kanungu

Kiboga as DPC

ASP Kulayigye Edgar

Cps Kla

Kakumiro as DPC

ASP Namuwumba Christine

Kaberamaido

Bukomansimbi as DPC

ASP Onen Romeo

Kapelebyong

Kaberamaido as DPC

ASP Mubangizi Innocent

Luwero

Oyam as DPC

ASP Kananura Joshua

Kayunga

Masindi as DPC

ASP Opio.P

Rwampara

Sheema as DPC

ASP Kamara Steven

HRM POL.HQTRS

Rwampara as DPC

ASP Ikuku Susan

Nsangi

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Suubi Sam

Bukwo

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Nuwamanya Alex

Bukedea

Wandegeya as OC station

ASP Abong Richard

Albertong

Kirinya as oc station

AAP Akampurira Ryan

Wandegeya

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Tabu Billy

Kirinya

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Muhumuza Ronald

Kitezi

Albertong as Oc station

ASP Busingye Pellan

HRM

Kitezi as Oc station

ASP Abainomugisha Joseph

Nebbi

Bombo as Oc station.

ASP Okello George

Kabale University

Kalisizo as oc station.

ASP Kwesiga John

Otuke

Nakaseke as Oc station.

ASP Twesigye Godwin

Kawempe

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Kasashya Joshua

Abim

Kawempe as Oc station

ASP Borekwa Peter

Mayuge

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Kassaijja Joel

Busia

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Masereka Francis

Kumi

Ngora as Oc station

ASP Tusiime Frank

JOC

Rukiga as DPC

ASP Herbert

Lyantonde

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Egesa Bruhan

Acholi

Lyantonde as Oc station.

ASP Ashaba Lydia

Soroti

Bukomero as DPC

ASP Twinamatsiko David

Bukomero

Oyam as Oc station.

ASP Tumwiinw Godius

oyam

CPS Kla as oc station

ASP Kamunari John

Matugga

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Twesigye Wycliffe

Moroto

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Tuhamye Frank

Masaka

Mayuge as OC Station

ASP Aleper Thomas

Manafwa

Kasangati as oc station.

ASP Kiyonga Isaac

Jinja Road

Manafwa as oc station.

ASP Sebagala Kennedy

HRM POL.HQTRS

Kabale as oc station.

ASP Ocaya Kennedy

HRM POL.HQTRS

Luuka A Oc station.

ASP Amutuhaire Amon

Sembabule

Entebbe as oc station.

ASP Mugira Kato

Katwe

Kole as oc station.

ASP Kharausya Tom

Jinja Road

Yumbe as oc station.

ASP Nabingo Moses

Kanungu

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Olargiu Innocent

Namayumba

Kanungu as oc station.

ASP Kobutungi M

Kumi

Namayumba as oc station.

ASP Ebege Joel

Otuke

Masaka as Oc station.

ASP Twebagye David

Namusindwa

Masaka as oc station.

ASP Wempukulu Majid

Masaka

Nmausindwa as oc station.

ASP Makobi Ivan

Kiira Road

Kanungu as oc station.

ASP Irumba Hassan

Kamwokya

Kira Division as Oc station.

ASP Ochamulinga Emmuel

Amulia

Nalufenya police station

ASP Helera Urban

Entebbe

Amuria as oc station.

ASP Azizi Musa

Kitgum

Entebbe -Nakawuka as oc

ASP Ahebwa Mukama

Jinja central

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Ntawuguranayo Edward

Apac

HRM POL.HQTRS

ASP Nsabimana Cyprian

Mbirizi

Kagadi as oc station.

ASP Tumukunde Brian

Jinja Road

Kaberamaido p/p

ASP Kayemba Peter

Natiope p/p

Apekekira as oc station.

D/ACP Olugu Francis

CID HQTRS

SID AS AG D/DIRECTOR

D/ACP Twinomujuni Julius

HRM POL.HQTRS

Appointed D/ director Economic crimes

D/SP Tusiime Catherine

CID HQTRS

Appointed head trafficking in persons.

ASP Ayebare Benon

SID Kireka

Katonga as R/ CID officer

SP Twongire Justus

CID HQTRS

Gulu as Oc CID

SP Alwanga Henry

course

KMP south as R/CID

SP Batte Daniel

Sipi

Bukedi south as R/CID

SP Kauma Nsereko

course

KMP as D/KMP Traffic commander

SP Kiberu Grace

course

KMP South as R/Traffic officer

Additional list

COUNTER TERRORISM

1. Asp Kyasimire Betty from Kisubi to Entebbe as CT officer

2. ASP Chebet Francis CT HQTRS TO VIPPU HQTRS.

3. ASP Mugumya Didas from CT HQTRS to VIPPU

4. ASP Okitoi RApheal from CT to VIPPU

5. ASP Ndomugabe Innocent from CT to VIPPU

6. ASP Matsiko Collins from CT to VIPPU.

7. ASP Nabulombi Annet from CT to VIPPU

8. ASP Amia Christine from CT HQTRS to oil and Gas Division.

9. ASP Apolot Allan from CT HQTRS to tourism department

10. ASP Byaruhanga Fred from CT HQTRS to tactical and neutralization department

11. ASP Nassolo Sauda from CT HQTRS to tactical and neutralization department.

12. ASP Abangira Jonan from CT HQTRS to aviation police.

13. ASP Nyaika Ronald from CT HQTRS to technical services department.

CRIME INTELLIGENCE

14. ASP Samuel Eve from Lyantonde to CI HQTRS

15. ASP Keijuka George from Bunyangabo to Lyantonde as DCIO

16. ASP Ssenono Ismail from Bundibugyo to Bunyangabo as DCIO

17. Asp Kato Godfrey from Ntoroko to Bundibugyo as DCIO

18. Asp Chemtai Kalifani from CI HQTRS to Kyegegwa as DCIO

19. ASP Ebong Patrick from KMP North to Kyoga region .

20. ASP Opida Lamech from Wakiso to Rukungiri as DCIO

21. ASP Nabulya Florence from Rukungiri to Wakiso as DCIO.

22. ASP Akello Juliet from Lira to Alebtong as DCIO

FORENSICS

22. ASP Ahimbisibwe Clive from MT Moroto to Forensic HQTRS

23. ASP Kabigumira Crispus from Buvuma to Forensic HQTRS

ASP Kisitu Jaffar from course to Forensic HQTRS.

LOGISTICS AND ENGINEERING

24. SP ENG.Alenyo Peter from police Mechanical workshop to to I.O.V

25. SP ENG. Odikor Charles from course to Fleet Management as Ag Acp.

HRD

26. Sp Mwine Mukono from HRM POL HQTRS to HRD

27. ASP Katushabe James from Sipi to Bushenyi as Regional Training officer .

28. ASP Tumwesigye David from NEBBI to HRD

29. ASP Akello Mary from Kalungu HRD

30. ASP Karusigarira Ian from course to HRD.

CPC

31. SP Okema Patrick from Aswa to N/Kyoga as R/PRO

32. ASP Ongom Mudong David from East Kyoga to Aswa as R/PRO

33. SP Diana from CPC HQTRS to Kiira as R/PRO

34. ASP Opio Andrew from Dokolo to Aswa as R/Clo.

FROM COURSE

35. SP Irene Adibaa to CFPU MGLSD

36. SP Daniela Adiru to CT oil and gas

37. SP Rosemary Angucia to clo Koboko

38. SP Agnes Apolot to CFPU Elgon

39. SP ROSE Asiimwe to CID HQTRS

40. SP Caroline Birungi to CFPU KMP East

41. SP Caningom to Forensic department

42. SP Fredric Higwira to Agric police

43. SP Benjamin Humphery to CT intelligence

44. SP Joseph Kirabo to East Kyoga as R/CIDO

45. SP Carolyne Kushemererwa to CFPU KMP

46. SP Gorret Kyokuhaire to R/CFPU Albertine

47. SP Samuel Mwesigwa to ICT HQTRS

48. SP Sarah Atamba Mwesigwa to PMPU

49. SP Stella Nafula to RCIO Ssezibwa.

50. SP Erias Sebuwufu to Forensic HQTRS.