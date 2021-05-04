Uganda: Police Make Major Shake-Up Ahead of Museveni Inauguration

With just 10 days to President Museveni's swearing-in for a sixth elective term, Uganda Police Force in office has in a major shake-up moved hundreds of its top officers.
A highly-placed source at police headquarters in Naguru, a Kampala suburb, told Daily Monitor that the changes, which take immediate effect, were informed by intelligence clues that some actors plan to disrupt the inauguration due on May 12.
"Transfers in police are normal, but this time, we have political threats and that's why we removed some commanders and we replaced them with other more competent officers with the purpose of intensifying the operations within their respective areas of command," the source said.
It remained unclear who the plotters or suspected saboteurs are.
Another source at police headquarters said the Police Advisory Committee meeting was informed that unnamed political groups are mobilising in all parts of the country to disrupt the swearing-in event.
The transfer list that this newspaper has seen shows that officers affected in the latest movements range in rank from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) to Commissioner of Police .
Immediate effect
The radio message announcing the transfers indicates that the 254 appointed and gazetted police officers leave their old offices and occupy the new offices with "immediate effect".
The directorates of Human Resource Management and that of Criminal Investigations and Crime Intelligence are some of the most affected.
Another source said the National Police Council in a meeting last week recommended that 153 officers be dismissed from the Force and replaced.
The reasons for the decision were not immediately clear and we were unable to establish if these officers lined up for expulsion were those that the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, labelled as corrupt and promised to sack "even if they appealed to God".
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga was not available for comment about the reshuffle by press time.
Full list
Name
Old Position
New Position
Cp Kato Paul
HRM POL,HQTRS
Ag D/D CID investigations
ACP Akwamgo Ester
Attachment in Nairobi
Sezibwa as RPC
SSP Nahyuha Rose
Women affairs
Pol Hqtrs as Admin
SP Auma Slivia
HRM
Head women affairs
SP Senyondo Richard
ICT
PMPU as commandant
SP Ojok Alex
CT
HRM POL.HQTRS
SP Katumba Kiggundu
EPPU- Savana
CPC- pending course
ACP Obura Deo
Albertine
KMP East as RPC
SSP Nachura Damali
CT
Aswa as RPC
SP Bagambaki Alfred
Astu
Bukedi Norh as RPC
SP Mwesigye Vincent
Sezibwa
Albertine as RPC
SP Kidima
Rwizi
HRM pol.Qtrs
SSP Saiga Ibrahim
HRM POL.HQTRS
Rwizi as D/RPC
SP Doka Rashid
Course
Kigezi as D/RPC
SP Daki Apollo
course
Gulu as DPC
SP Bindeba Dickens
Gulu
JOC
SP Mukisa Philip
IC&SC
Nakasongola as DPC
SP Ruganza Abel
Abongi
Kabale as DPC
SP Alira Samuel
IC&SC
Mbale as DPC
SP Waiswa Najib
HRM POL.HQTRS
Manafa as DPC
SP Abigaba Godfrey
IC&SC
Lira as DPC
SP Temaiye Getrude
IC&SC
Wakiso as DPC
SP Kinyera Boniface
IC&SC
Bugiri as DPC
SP Ahumuza Tobias
IC&SC
BuliIsa as DPC
SP Owino Julius
IC&SC
Maracha as DPC
SP Acama Denis
JOC -KMP
Jinja Road as DPC
SP Ninsiima Godfrey
Kiboga
Kanungu as DPC
SP Buyinz Twaha
Kakumiro
Soroti as DPC
SP Birungi Scovia
Sheema
Kayunga as DPC
SP Medard Asiimwe
course
Nsangi as DPC
SP Alice Kuka
Course
Kawempe as DPC
SP Lubega Samson
Course
Bukwo as DPC
SP Irama Vicent
Masindi
Entebbe as DPC
ASP Manshur Sowed
Bukomansimbi
HRM Pol.Hqtrs
ASP Namara Patience
Nakasongora
Jinja Central as DPC
ASP Byomuhangi.G
HRM.POL.HQTRS
Nabilatuk as DPC
ASP Adatu Cosmas
Interpol
Obongi as DPC
ASP Ahimbisamukama Brigton
Manafa
Serere as DPC
ASP Kitaka Sulait
HRM POL.HQTRS
Kajjansi as DPC
ASP Lubega Samuel
Nalufenya
Pakwach as DPC
ASP Ndaula Timothy
Nakaseke
Buhweju as DPC
ASP Rutambika Tyson
Katwe Kabatooro
Old Kla as DPC
ASP Aguta Jimto
HRM POL.HQTRS
Katwe Kabatoro as DPC
ASP Nabunya Swagiya
Budaka
Namisindwa as DPC
ASP Tusiime Innocent
Kalisizo
Karenge as DPC
ASP Nkurinziza Graciano
Kole
Budaka as DPC
ASP Tugumanawe Julius
Kanungu
Kiboga as DPC
ASP Kulayigye Edgar
Cps Kla
Kakumiro as DPC
ASP Namuwumba Christine
Kaberamaido
Bukomansimbi as DPC
ASP Onen Romeo
Kapelebyong
Kaberamaido as DPC
ASP Mubangizi Innocent
Luwero
Oyam as DPC
ASP Kananura Joshua
Kayunga
Masindi as DPC
ASP Opio.P
Rwampara
Sheema as DPC
ASP Kamara Steven
HRM POL.HQTRS
Rwampara as DPC
ASP Ikuku Susan
Nsangi
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Suubi Sam
Bukwo
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Nuwamanya Alex
Bukedea
Wandegeya as OC station
ASP Abong Richard
Albertong
Kirinya as oc station
AAP Akampurira Ryan
Wandegeya
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Tabu Billy
Kirinya
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Muhumuza Ronald
Kitezi
Albertong as Oc station
ASP Busingye Pellan
HRM
Kitezi as Oc station
ASP Abainomugisha Joseph
Nebbi
Bombo as Oc station.
ASP Okello George
Kabale University
Kalisizo as oc station.
ASP Kwesiga John
Otuke
Nakaseke as Oc station.
ASP Twesigye Godwin
Kawempe
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Kasashya Joshua
Abim
Kawempe as Oc station
ASP Borekwa Peter
Mayuge
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Kassaijja Joel
Busia
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Masereka Francis
Kumi
Ngora as Oc station
ASP Tusiime Frank
JOC
Rukiga as DPC
ASP Herbert
Lyantonde
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Egesa Bruhan
Acholi
Lyantonde as Oc station.
ASP Ashaba Lydia
Soroti
Bukomero as DPC
ASP Twinamatsiko David
Bukomero
Oyam as Oc station.
ASP Tumwiinw Godius
oyam
CPS Kla as oc station
ASP Kamunari John
Matugga
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Twesigye Wycliffe
Moroto
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Tuhamye Frank
Masaka
Mayuge as OC Station
ASP Aleper Thomas
Manafwa
Kasangati as oc station.
ASP Kiyonga Isaac
Jinja Road
Manafwa as oc station.
ASP Sebagala Kennedy
HRM POL.HQTRS
Kabale as oc station.
ASP Ocaya Kennedy
HRM POL.HQTRS
Luuka A Oc station.
ASP Amutuhaire Amon
Sembabule
Entebbe as oc station.
ASP Mugira Kato
Katwe
Kole as oc station.
ASP Kharausya Tom
Jinja Road
Yumbe as oc station.
ASP Nabingo Moses
Kanungu
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Olargiu Innocent
Namayumba
Kanungu as oc station.
ASP Kobutungi M
Kumi
Namayumba as oc station.
ASP Ebege Joel
Otuke
Masaka as Oc station.
ASP Twebagye David
Namusindwa
Masaka as oc station.
ASP Wempukulu Majid
Masaka
Nmausindwa as oc station.
ASP Makobi Ivan
Kiira Road
Kanungu as oc station.
ASP Irumba Hassan
Kamwokya
Kira Division as Oc station.
ASP Ochamulinga Emmuel
Amulia
Nalufenya police station
ASP Helera Urban
Entebbe
Amuria as oc station.
ASP Azizi Musa
Kitgum
Entebbe -Nakawuka as oc
ASP Ahebwa Mukama
Jinja central
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Ntawuguranayo Edward
Apac
HRM POL.HQTRS
ASP Nsabimana Cyprian
Mbirizi
Kagadi as oc station.
ASP Tumukunde Brian
Jinja Road
Kaberamaido p/p
ASP Kayemba Peter
Natiope p/p
Apekekira as oc station.
D/ACP Olugu Francis
CID HQTRS
SID AS AG D/DIRECTOR
D/ACP Twinomujuni Julius
HRM POL.HQTRS
Appointed D/ director Economic crimes
D/SP Tusiime Catherine
CID HQTRS
Appointed head trafficking in persons.
ASP Ayebare Benon
SID Kireka
Katonga as R/ CID officer
SP Twongire Justus
CID HQTRS
Gulu as Oc CID
SP Alwanga Henry
course
KMP south as R/CID
SP Batte Daniel
Sipi
Bukedi south as R/CID
SP Kauma Nsereko
course
KMP as D/KMP Traffic commander
SP Kiberu Grace
course
KMP South as R/Traffic officer
Additional list
COUNTER TERRORISM
1. Asp Kyasimire Betty from Kisubi to Entebbe as CT officer
2. ASP Chebet Francis CT HQTRS TO VIPPU HQTRS.
3. ASP Mugumya Didas from CT HQTRS to VIPPU
4. ASP Okitoi RApheal from CT to VIPPU
5. ASP Ndomugabe Innocent from CT to VIPPU
6. ASP Matsiko Collins from CT to VIPPU.
7. ASP Nabulombi Annet from CT to VIPPU
8. ASP Amia Christine from CT HQTRS to oil and Gas Division.
9. ASP Apolot Allan from CT HQTRS to tourism department
10. ASP Byaruhanga Fred from CT HQTRS to tactical and neutralization department
11. ASP Nassolo Sauda from CT HQTRS to tactical and neutralization department.
12. ASP Abangira Jonan from CT HQTRS to aviation police.
13. ASP Nyaika Ronald from CT HQTRS to technical services department.
CRIME INTELLIGENCE
14. ASP Samuel Eve from Lyantonde to CI HQTRS
15. ASP Keijuka George from Bunyangabo to Lyantonde as DCIO
16. ASP Ssenono Ismail from Bundibugyo to Bunyangabo as DCIO
17. Asp Kato Godfrey from Ntoroko to Bundibugyo as DCIO
18. Asp Chemtai Kalifani from CI HQTRS to Kyegegwa as DCIO
19. ASP Ebong Patrick from KMP North to Kyoga region .
20. ASP Opida Lamech from Wakiso to Rukungiri as DCIO
21. ASP Nabulya Florence from Rukungiri to Wakiso as DCIO.
22. ASP Akello Juliet from Lira to Alebtong as DCIO
FORENSICS
22. ASP Ahimbisibwe Clive from MT Moroto to Forensic HQTRS
23. ASP Kabigumira Crispus from Buvuma to Forensic HQTRS
ASP Kisitu Jaffar from course to Forensic HQTRS.
LOGISTICS AND ENGINEERING
24. SP ENG.Alenyo Peter from police Mechanical workshop to to I.O.V
25. SP ENG. Odikor Charles from course to Fleet Management as Ag Acp.
HRD
26. Sp Mwine Mukono from HRM POL HQTRS to HRD
27. ASP Katushabe James from Sipi to Bushenyi as Regional Training officer .
28. ASP Tumwesigye David from NEBBI to HRD
29. ASP Akello Mary from Kalungu HRD
30. ASP Karusigarira Ian from course to HRD.
CPC
31. SP Okema Patrick from Aswa to N/Kyoga as R/PRO
32. ASP Ongom Mudong David from East Kyoga to Aswa as R/PRO
33. SP Diana from CPC HQTRS to Kiira as R/PRO
34. ASP Opio Andrew from Dokolo to Aswa as R/Clo.
FROM COURSE
35. SP Irene Adibaa to CFPU MGLSD
36. SP Daniela Adiru to CT oil and gas
37. SP Rosemary Angucia to clo Koboko
38. SP Agnes Apolot to CFPU Elgon
39. SP ROSE Asiimwe to CID HQTRS
40. SP Caroline Birungi to CFPU KMP East
41. SP Caningom to Forensic department
42. SP Fredric Higwira to Agric police
43. SP Benjamin Humphery to CT intelligence
44. SP Joseph Kirabo to East Kyoga as R/CIDO
45. SP Carolyne Kushemererwa to CFPU KMP
46. SP Gorret Kyokuhaire to R/CFPU Albertine
47. SP Samuel Mwesigwa to ICT HQTRS
48. SP Sarah Atamba Mwesigwa to PMPU
49. SP Stella Nafula to RCIO Ssezibwa.
50. SP Erias Sebuwufu to Forensic HQTRS.