Uganda: 25 Accident Victims Get Artificial Limbs

At least 25 accident victims in Lira District, including a police officer, have benefited from artificial limbs.

Action 4 Hope (A4H), a non-governmental organisation, partnered with Uganda Christian Medical Fellowship and identified the victims from Lango Sub-region.

Mr George Odongo's left hand was amputated after he was injured by a teargas canister in March 2019.

The accident occurred after the police officer attached to Agweng Police Station in Lira District attempted to disperse the rowdy locals during a community programme at Abala Health Centre III.

Another beneficiary, Ms Joyce Abeja, is a survivor of the actions of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA). Ms Abeja, who is a resident of Starch Factory B' Cell in Lira City, lost her hand when the rebels set ablaze her hut.

She said the incident happened in 2002 at their home in Barocok Village, Okwang Sub-county in Otuke District and she lost six relatives during the attack.

Mr Andrew Otim, the executive director of Action 4 Hope, on Saturday said: "We have managed to source 25 people from Lango who received the artificial hands. We shall try to roll out this programme to other districts. So, this is just the beginning and we are hoping that the people of Lango will benefit from this campaign of hand fixing."

Dr Proscovia Mugaba, the executive treasurer of Uganda Christian Medical Fellowship (UCMF), said her organisation is involved in a number of initiatives to support accident victims.

She said Uganda Christian Medical Fellowship requested Elen 4 Hand Foundation, a US-based organisation, to provide support to different parts of the world.

"There are so many people who need the artificial hands but they may be in hard-to-reach places and they may not be able on their own to access this service. So, as UCMF, we come alongside different organisations and different individuals to help them identify suitable recipients for these hands," Dr Mugaba said.

UCMF has been in existence since 1974.

"So, this hand fitting campaign actually started in 2020 and it's one of those things we took on and have incrementally done in different parts of the country. This will be the third group fitting we have held and done. The first one was in Entebbe in November last year, the second one was in Fort Portal in March," Dr Mugaba said.