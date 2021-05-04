Nigeria: AAC - DSS Can't Intimidate Nigerians Into Forced Patriotism

The African Action Congress (AAC) has told the Department of State Services (DSS) that it can't intimidate Nigerians into forced patriotism in the absence of social justice.

In a statement issued yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of AAC, Mr. Femi Adeyeye said it was unfortunate that the DSS that was incapable of fishing out terrorists, bandits and the unknown gunmen on the streets and inside government offices could threaten Nigerians.

The party reminded the secret police that Nigerians had passed a vote of no confidence on what it described as the tyrannical and anti-people administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"For a country that now ranks third- most terrorised nation in the world, it is rather pathetic that instead of addressing this ridiculous 'feat,' the regime concerns itself with a misplaced priority of chasing after protesters and critics while empowering, protecting and defending terrorists," AAC said.

The party said it was evident that the DSS needed a course on democratic tenets and principles and how people's rights to disagree must be respected.

It argued that the act of drawing a red line to people's rights must be condemned by all and sundry.

"As a party, we have long come to the conclusion that the Buhari regime is incapable of running a democratic and highly effective government guided by the rule of law. It is our position at the African Action Congress that the rights of Nigerians to freely assemble, organise and express themselves without any intimidation must be fully respected. We reiterate for the umpteenth time that patriotism cannot be forced on a people who have been denied social justice," the party explained.