Nigeria: Police Confirm Attacks On Benue Communities

4 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The police in Benue also named some of the attacked communities.

The Police in Benue have confirmed attacks by some gunmen on communities in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack on Monday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police spokesperson said the command was yet to receive full details of the incident.

Ms Anene said that gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked Mbamondu and Vengav, in Avihijime council ward in Udam and Tse Amgbem close to Aondona, all in Gwer West Local Government.

She, however, said that the Command was also yet to get full details of the attack on the communities.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.