Nigeria: Police Confirm Attacks On Benue Communities

The police in Benue also named some of the attacked communities.

The Police in Benue have confirmed attacks by some gunmen on communities in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack on Monday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police spokesperson said the command was yet to receive full details of the incident.

Ms Anene said that gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked Mbamondu and Vengav, in Avihijime council ward in Udam and Tse Amgbem close to Aondona, all in Gwer West Local Government.

She, however, said that the Command was also yet to get full details of the attack on the communities.