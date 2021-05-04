Nigeria: Edo State Judiciary Not Financially Autonomous

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been urged to stop deceiving Edo Indigenes, because the Judiciary in Edo State is not financially autonomous, according Chief Patrick Eholor.

Chief Eholor, who is the President of the One Love Foundation and a Human Rights Activist, in a press statement in Benin asked the Governor to come out clean and tell Edo People the truth on Financial Autonomy for the Judiciary, as the facts on ground did not align with the Governor's assertion that the Judiciary in Edo State is financially autonomous. He wondered why the Governor and his aides would be claiming financial autonomy for the Judiciary, when they know that the State Chief Judge could not even afford to employ anybody.

"When the Chief Judge of a State cannot even afford to employ his or her own driver, how is the Judiciary in Edo State Independent? You even send cars to the Judiciary, and you write the names of Judges to be given the cars; Why misinform the Public, when you know you are the one running the Judiciary from Government House?

"Financial Independence for the Judiciary, is fulcrum of the respect for the rule of law and an egalitarian society. We cannot treat it with kid gloves. Our Legal Team has reached an advanced stage in filing the mother of all cases that will determine this issue once and for all", the statement further added.