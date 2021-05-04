Nigeria: Edo State Judiciary Not Financially Autonomous

4 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been urged to stop deceiving Edo Indigenes, because the Judiciary in Edo State is not financially autonomous, according Chief Patrick Eholor.

Chief Eholor, who is the President of the One Love Foundation and a Human Rights Activist, in a press statement in Benin asked the Governor to come out clean and tell Edo People the truth on Financial Autonomy for the Judiciary, as the facts on ground did not align with the Governor's assertion that the Judiciary in Edo State is financially autonomous. He wondered why the Governor and his aides would be claiming financial autonomy for the Judiciary, when they know that the State Chief Judge could not even afford to employ anybody.

"When the Chief Judge of a State cannot even afford to employ his or her own driver, how is the Judiciary in Edo State Independent? You even send cars to the Judiciary, and you write the names of Judges to be given the cars; Why misinform the Public, when you know you are the one running the Judiciary from Government House?

"Financial Independence for the Judiciary, is fulcrum of the respect for the rule of law and an egalitarian society. We cannot treat it with kid gloves. Our Legal Team has reached an advanced stage in filing the mother of all cases that will determine this issue once and for all", the statement further added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.