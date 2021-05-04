Rwanda: AS Kigali Eager to Maintain Winning Run Ahead of Police Clash

AS Kigali head Coach Eric Nshimiyimana is confident his side can overcome Police FC when the two sides lock horns today, May 4 at Amahoro Stadium as Primus National league gets underway.

Police and AS Kigali are drawn in Group C alongside Musanze FC and Etincelles.

The law enforcers are top of the group table with three points after registering a humiliating 5-1 win over Etincelles during the opening game on Saturday, May 1.

They are only separated on goal difference with AS Kigali who comfortably defeated Musanze FC 4-2 on the same day at Ubworoherane Stadium.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, May 3, Nshimiyimana said that an 'important' win against Police FC will determine the club's fate ahead of the race for the league title.

"We need to win the Police game; it's the only motivation that can help us aim for more results in future fixtures. We have to score goals and defend well and, the players are fit and ready for the mission. We must be fully focused if we are to collect all three points," said Nshimiyimana.

The tactician added, "I have told my players to be mentally strong because we are facing a team that is one of the toughest to beat this season. We should not lose hope even if they score first."

Other fixtures, Group C strugglers Etincelles host Musanze FC at Stade Umuganda and Marines, who sit bottom of Group D, visit Sunrise FC at Nyagatare Stadium.

Meanwhile, Espoir FC, who clinched a 1-0 win away to Marines, will be looking to keep their winning run when they host Mukura VC at Rusizi Stadium. The latter were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunrise.

All matches kick-off 3 pm.

Tuesday

Group C

Etincelles Vs Musanze FC

As Kigali Vs Police

Group D

Surnise FC Vs Marine FC

Espoir Vs Mukura VC