Rwanda: AS Kigali Eager to Maintain Winning Run Ahead of Police Clash

4 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

AS Kigali head Coach Eric Nshimiyimana is confident his side can overcome Police FC when the two sides lock horns today, May 4 at Amahoro Stadium as Primus National league gets underway.

Police and AS Kigali are drawn in Group C alongside Musanze FC and Etincelles.

The law enforcers are top of the group table with three points after registering a humiliating 5-1 win over Etincelles during the opening game on Saturday, May 1.

They are only separated on goal difference with AS Kigali who comfortably defeated Musanze FC 4-2 on the same day at Ubworoherane Stadium.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, May 3, Nshimiyimana said that an 'important' win against Police FC will determine the club's fate ahead of the race for the league title.

"We need to win the Police game; it's the only motivation that can help us aim for more results in future fixtures. We have to score goals and defend well and, the players are fit and ready for the mission. We must be fully focused if we are to collect all three points," said Nshimiyimana.

The tactician added, "I have told my players to be mentally strong because we are facing a team that is one of the toughest to beat this season. We should not lose hope even if they score first."

Other fixtures, Group C strugglers Etincelles host Musanze FC at Stade Umuganda and Marines, who sit bottom of Group D, visit Sunrise FC at Nyagatare Stadium.

Meanwhile, Espoir FC, who clinched a 1-0 win away to Marines, will be looking to keep their winning run when they host Mukura VC at Rusizi Stadium. The latter were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunrise.

All matches kick-off 3 pm.

Tuesday

Group C

Etincelles Vs Musanze FC

As Kigali Vs Police

Group D

Surnise FC Vs Marine FC

Espoir Vs Mukura VC

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.