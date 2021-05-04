Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Three Local Cases Recorded in New Grove

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded three local cases of COVID-19 tonight. They are residents of the village of New Grove in the south of the island.

The first case was detected following a sample screening at the COVID-19 Testing Centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Rose Belle.

The other two cases were in direct contact with the first patient.

As a result of these new cases, the Contact Tracing team of the Ministry will conduct a screening exercise in the affected area on May 4, 2021.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare insists on strict adherence to the sanitary measures put in place in the country.