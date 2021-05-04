Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Three Residents of New Grove Tested Positive

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded three local cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. They are residents of the village of New Grove in the south of the island.

The first case was detected following a sample screening at the COVID-19 Testing Centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Rose Belle.

The other two cases were in contact with the first patient and were detected during Contact Tracing exercise.

521 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

424 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

121 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases registered following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 46.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.