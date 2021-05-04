Liberia: AFELL Demands Speedy Investigation Over 'Humiliation' of Female Police Officer

3 May 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has condemned in the strongest term what it calls "barbaric, brutal and gruesome physical assault' on Officer Rebecca Nimely of the Liberia National Police in Maryland County.

The alleged act according to AFELL was meted out by the Maryland County Police Commander, Jacob Comehn of the Liberia National Police.

In a statement, AFELL says Officer Rebecca Nimely is crying out for justice, saying since the act was carried out against her, little was done by disrobing Officer Jacob Comehn of his duty.

Meanwhile, AFELL calls on the head of the Liberia National Police Col. Patrick Sudue, whose key responsibility is protecting lives and proprieties to impress on the Division of Professional Standard for speedy investigation.

"AFELL learned that the alleged perpetrator has been disrobed from the police, but this is not enough. The investigation of this matter should be concluded in the shortest possible time and the case forwarded to court," the statement said.

The statement further said "AFELL will join the prosecutorial arm of the Ministry 0f Justice to ensure this matter is legally resolved for justice to be served. AFELL was able to get in touch with the victim and is still in touch with the victim through the assistance of the Gender Ministry."

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Anticipation as Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.