Liberia: Solomon Watkins Initiative - Win - Identifies With Storm Victims

A ravaging storm has made hundreds of residents homeless in communities across Montserrado County Electoral District 10, worsening victims' conditions in that part of the country amidst the hash economic situation confronting citizens.

Following the devastating night - time incident early Wednesday, 28 April 2021, there were outcries by victims over entire rooftops of their houses and school facilities being completely removed in some affected communities, leaving them stranded. A heavy downpour that night also flooded other homes, compelling some victims to contemplate on relocating.

The entire roof of a house belonging to some residents got damaged which required immediate repair. But most of the residents have cried out that due to the lack of money and no job, they are unable to shoulder such challenge.

The Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) believed there is an urgent need for humanitarian assistance and government support for victims in Chugbor, Catholic Hospital Area, Keyhole, and Gaye Town Communities.

WIN vision bearer, Mr. Y. Solomon W. Watkins who spoke with journalists in the District while visiting the damage homes of victims, called on the government and humanitarian organizations to help aid victims of the storm which has left hundreds homeless in District 10.

"As you can see, we are here visiting the affected communities. The victims of the win are collecting their belongings from roofless buildings to pack them in nearby homes and worship centers which have been temporarily offered to them. We think this call for serious attention by the government and humanitarian organization."

Empathizing with the condition of the residents, Mr. Watkins noted that he could not remain at home without visiting the homes of the victims and to join them seek humanitarian aid.

Established since 2014 WIN has been Liberian owned pro-democracy organization that focuses on creating programs and preparing Africa's youths to become leaders and change agents in their communities. Its primary goal is to produce leaders that can advance advocacy for the life betterment of Liberians and those elsewhere.

As part of its roles, WIN has helped and continued to help fight against illiteracy, poverty and diseases which are birthed from bad governance.