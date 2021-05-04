Liberia: CAF Suspends Ban On SKD Sports Complex

4 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Monrovia — The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has suspended the ban placed on the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex following intervention from Liberia's chief patron of sports George M Weah - that's according to Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson.

Liberia Football Association through its secretary-general Isaac Montgomery on May, 2, 2021 received a communication from CAF deputy secretary-general Anthony Baffoe indicating that the SKD Sports Complex "doesn't meet the set CAF stadium minimum requirements and consequently is not approved for the qualifying matches".

The communication further stated that CAF has given the LFA up to May 7, 2021 to select a neutral and approved venue within CAF's territories to host their "home matches".

Mr. Baffoe's communication also stated in case the LFA failure to provide the requested information, CAF will fix the venue in the opponent's home stadium.

"Once again, we emphasize that quality stadiums are fundamental for the development and progress of African football, hence the regulations and its requirements compliance be implemented strictly by CAF," Baffoe said.

But speaking to media Monday Minister Wilson revealed upon getting the information from the Football House, he immediately phoned the Chief Patron of Sports, President Weah who intervened swiftly into the matters.

According to Minister Wilson, the decision has been put on hold until May 6.

Minister Wilson, however, admitted they were told by CAF to improve the facility.

Minister Wilson further explained that the process to put a bucket seats, anti-doping room, hot and cold water showers for players and others have gone through the procurement of PPCC and hoping to be given time to complete the process.

"CAF told us what they wanted us to do, but they didn't come to assess the stadium before sanctioning the ban. It is unfair to us."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.