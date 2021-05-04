Liberia: CAF Suspends Ban On SKD Sports Complex

Monrovia — The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has suspended the ban placed on the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex following intervention from Liberia's chief patron of sports George M Weah - that's according to Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson.

Liberia Football Association through its secretary-general Isaac Montgomery on May, 2, 2021 received a communication from CAF deputy secretary-general Anthony Baffoe indicating that the SKD Sports Complex "doesn't meet the set CAF stadium minimum requirements and consequently is not approved for the qualifying matches".

The communication further stated that CAF has given the LFA up to May 7, 2021 to select a neutral and approved venue within CAF's territories to host their "home matches".

Mr. Baffoe's communication also stated in case the LFA failure to provide the requested information, CAF will fix the venue in the opponent's home stadium.

"Once again, we emphasize that quality stadiums are fundamental for the development and progress of African football, hence the regulations and its requirements compliance be implemented strictly by CAF," Baffoe said.

But speaking to media Monday Minister Wilson revealed upon getting the information from the Football House, he immediately phoned the Chief Patron of Sports, President Weah who intervened swiftly into the matters.

According to Minister Wilson, the decision has been put on hold until May 6.

Minister Wilson, however, admitted they were told by CAF to improve the facility.

Minister Wilson further explained that the process to put a bucket seats, anti-doping room, hot and cold water showers for players and others have gone through the procurement of PPCC and hoping to be given time to complete the process.

"CAF told us what they wanted us to do, but they didn't come to assess the stadium before sanctioning the ban. It is unfair to us."