Liberia: Healing Liberia Foundation Launched With Emphasis On the Sick and Ailing

Monrovia — Seeing an unfortunate rise in sicknesses, especially among the less fortunate in Liberia, Benita Urey saw the need to jumpstart the Healing Liberia Foundation, she says is committed to providing medical support and care for struggling Liberian youth up to the age of 25.

At the official launching of the foundation last week, Ms. Urey lamented that the country has been covered completely into politics and leaving the hopes of scores of Liberains languishing at the bottom of the economic ladder to chance. "Being a humanitarian in such a politicize country, leaves room for insult, attacks, and unnecessary accusations, but I want to say here that if saving lives has to do with politics, as well as insults, then we need more of this politics in our country".

Mr. Musa Bility, Chair of the Liberty Party, who served as chief launcher, pledged US$4,500 to the foundation and gave assurances that his office will always be opened in supporting the foundation as long it keeps the promise of providing medical supports for the underprivileged.

At the end of the night, the foundation raised more than $US18,000 which according to Ms. Urey will be used to help numerous Liberians around the country.

Ms. Urey averred that through outreach programs and social media, her foundation intends to help a minimum of four (4) patients each month. "The Healing Liberia Foundation is the first foundation of its kind in Liberia that will be run by young Liberians who are passionate about helping their peers. This NGO will go on to provide life changing surgeries and medication for hundreds of young Liberians with the help of our donors."

The foundation's head paid homage to her family and supporters for answering the call to join hands in making sure healthcare is accessible and affordable for young people across Liberia who are in dire need.

Ms. Urey said since the foundation started it has embarked on an outreach program to various parts of the country including as far as Grand Gedeh and as close as West Point. "We have saved lives and watched painfully as young, promising lives were lost. Although we faced many challenging times, especially those times of wanting to help and not having resources to, God has always worked through good people to keep our work going and saving lives. From day one, we have loved the work we do and we continue to accomplish exactly what we planned to do and believe we are destined to do- help Liberians."