Liberia: Citizens Want Ganta Home Demolition Investigated

Monrovia — A group of Liberian citizens hailing from Nimba County are calling on the government of Liberia to conduct a thoroughly impartial investigation into recent peace-threatening events in Nimba County. The Ganta Support Group (GSG) says such investigation should establish the circumstances surrounding what it calls 'illegal demolition of homes' and burning of a warehouse in Ganta.

The two incidents caused the city of Ganta to come to a standstill, causing public panic.

Two weeks ago, on April 19, officers from the Liberia National Police Support Unit (PSU) assigned at the Regional Gbarnga Security Hub effected an eviction notice from the circuit court in Sanniquellie, Nimba County - thereby making scores of people homeless. But the GSG says the police action was illegal and caused victims to lose cash and other valuable properties to criminals.

According to GSG, the LNP acted on an outdated 2019 court order that was not executed because it was not served to party litigants, therefore could not be a legitimate and legal basis for police eviction and demolition actions at 4am when people, women, children, elderly, sick, were in bed.

"Without any legitimate written notice, the PSU vandalized the homes and businesses of the Donzo, Jabateh, and Kromah families on behalf of one Fred Suah. The 2019 court order wasn't served. The law says one should be served first. In this case the people weren't served. If they weren't served and they were attacked at 4am in the morning, then, there's no court order.