Liberia: Citizens Want Ganta Home Demolition Investigated

4 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — A group of Liberian citizens hailing from Nimba County are calling on the government of Liberia to conduct a thoroughly impartial investigation into recent peace-threatening events in Nimba County. The Ganta Support Group (GSG) says such investigation should establish the circumstances surrounding what it calls 'illegal demolition of homes' and burning of a warehouse in Ganta.

The two incidents caused the city of Ganta to come to a standstill, causing public panic.

Two weeks ago, on April 19, officers from the Liberia National Police Support Unit (PSU) assigned at the Regional Gbarnga Security Hub effected an eviction notice from the circuit court in Sanniquellie, Nimba County - thereby making scores of people homeless. But the GSG says the police action was illegal and caused victims to lose cash and other valuable properties to criminals.

According to GSG, the LNP acted on an outdated 2019 court order that was not executed because it was not served to party litigants, therefore could not be a legitimate and legal basis for police eviction and demolition actions at 4am when people, women, children, elderly, sick, were in bed.

"Without any legitimate written notice, the PSU vandalized the homes and businesses of the Donzo, Jabateh, and Kromah families on behalf of one Fred Suah. The 2019 court order wasn't served. The law says one should be served first. In this case the people weren't served. If they weren't served and they were attacked at 4am in the morning, then, there's no court order.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Anticipation as Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.