Liberia: LKF League - Blackton Upset God's Anointed, Amazon Beaten By Success

4 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macauley Sombai

Monrovia — The Liberia kickball national league continued over the weekend with entertaining matches and upsets in the league.

Kickball a homegrown sport is becoming more loved by fans as the LKF leadership has taken the games to the various communities something that has increased the interest of Liberians.

Blackton Town upset hosts God's Anointed 5-4 home runs in match day seven of the Liberia kickball Federation National League on Saturday at the Duport Road Baptist Field.

God's Anointed led up to the last inning before Blackton Town stole the show with a late strike.

In the second paring, Community Youth Empowerment or CYE outclassed bottom side Mighty Giants Sisters 5-0 home runs, while Angel of the Sky or Ask Sisters and Vision Sisters settled for a 0-0 home runs draw

The LKF First Division continued on Sunday at the Charity Field in Rehab Community with Aries scoring a 5-0 home runs win over Supreme. Former Champions Amazon suffered a 2-0 home runs defeat to Success.

In the Second Division category, Victory Sports beat KK 3-1 home runs. God's Power lost 6-0 home runs to Blue Eagles.

