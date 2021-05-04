Liberia: Gaye Town Development Association Monrovia Branch Honors Grand Gedeh District 3 Rep. Alex Grant

Monrovia — Gaye Town Development Association Monrovia Branch has honored Grand Gedeh District #3 Representative Alex Chersia Grant for his role played in the developmental drive since he became representative of their district.

Speaking in Monrovia at the conqueror Elementary and Jr. High School, the Chairman of the group Roland Peters said their decision to honor the Grand Gedeh District #3 Representatives is based on his ability to cut across his entire district.

"We are today in the sense of unity. In the first and second term of office, we experience many gestures and developmental initiatives. We witnessed the construction of the modern town hall that can take over 100 persons," Peters said.

He added: "Before then, our people used to meet under the tree to discuss issues that are affecting the town but now whether rain or shine our people discuss comfortably."

"Under my leadership, Gaye Town will always honor people who honor deserve. Honorable Grant, your flowers will be given to you today while you are still with us," he added.

Also, the president for the Grand Gedeh Women Association Madam Mai Saydee Gardea praised the Grand Gedeh District #3 Representative for his developmental works in the district.

"As president and on behalf of my women, we want to say thank you for the great work you are doing for our people," Madam Gardea said.

At the event, Representative Grant was gowned by the Gaye Town Development Association Monrovia Branch.

In response, the Grand Gedeh District #3 Representative praised the people of Gaye Town for recognizing the good that he has done, adding that he is going work harder to better the livelihood of his people.

"I am happy not just to be invited but to be honored by the people of Gaye Town," Representative Grant said.

"In 2017, going to the election, Gaye Town was the last place I campaigned, and I won. Now, the same Gaye Town is telling me that in their district they are going to be the first in the district to petition me to contest comes 2023."