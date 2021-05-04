South Africa: President to Participate in Roundtable On Pandemic Preparedness

4 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 04 May 2021, participate in the Friends of Multilateralism's roundtable on the work of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

This virtual gathering of Heads of State will be co-chaired by the Right Honourable Helen Clark and Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The panel was established in July 2020 by the World Health Organization's Director-General. It is charged with understanding the chronology of the pandemic, national and international actions and responses to alerts and transmission warnings, distilling lessons, and making evidence-based recommendations.

The Panel has since its first meeting in September 2020 been collecting and analysing evidence to build upon the lessons from previous epidemics and pandemics; establishing an authoritative chronology of how COVID-19 became a global pandemic; understanding the wider health and socio-economic impacts of the pandemic; and identifying gaps in the international system that need to be filled to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response.

The Panel has largely concluded the analysis phase, and is currently in the stage of developing and refining recommendations. These recommendations aim to stop outbreaks before they become pandemics; and should that not be possible, ensure a pandemic does not cause a global socio-economic crisis.

