Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Vows to Make Lagos Safe

Following the high rate of insecurity in different parts of the country, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday vowed that his administration would stop at nothing to ensure that Lagos remained safe and secure for all.

Speaking at the 3rd Session of the 34th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at Our Saviour's Anglican Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu assured that Lagos would be a state that everybody would be proud of, adding that his administration would deliver on all the THEMES six-pillars developmental agenda for 'Greater Lagos.'

He said: "Talking about security, we can say Lagos is relatively better but I sit on it and I know what we are doing and the things we need to do. We know we have issues to deal with as a country and Lagos will certainly be leading that conversation because we know how critical this state is to the nation.

"This is the melting point for our nation where anybody can come in with a lot of aspirations and do well. Lagos is a state that gives hope to a lot of Nigerians. Lagos is a state that gives hope to all of Nigeria. So, we cannot afford anything to happen here. I can assure you with every sense of commitment that we will stop at nothing to make sure that Lagos remains safe and secure.

"In this month of May, you will see extensive pronouncements in that regard. You will see extensive policies and far reaching support that would be given out to all our security operatives so that it is not just a talk show and film show; it is something we are committed to and we will continue to make sure that our Lagos remains safe, secure, prosperous and a place where all of you would truly be proud off."

Speaking on some of the measures being taken by his administration to curb insecurity in the state, Sanwo-Olu said "We will deal with the issue of motorcycle in systematic order and to have human face to it, we would provide credible alternatives. We cannot throw the baby and the water away. The alternatives would be properly fashioned out before end of month of May."

Sanwo-Olu also appealed to citizens who have buildings that are either not completed or abandoned to get a professional security company to take it over so that they can monitor and police them well instead of leaving them open for criminals as hideouts.

He also spoke on some of the laudable achievements of his administration in the areas of transport, health, education, technology and security, among others.

The governor, who said he is very proud to be a member of the Diocese of Lagos, commended the Bishop of Diocese of Lagos, Rt. Revd Humphrey Olumakaiye, for taking the diocese to a higher level.