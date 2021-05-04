South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Covid-19 Cases and Vaccines

press release

As of 1pm on 3 May 2021, the Western Cape has 1941 active COVID-19 infections, with a total of 284 289 people having been infected with COVID-19 to date and 270 595 recoveries. A total of 58 956 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial have been administered by 5pm on 2 May 2021.

Click here for statistics.

The Western Cape has recorded 6 additional deaths since our last daily update on Friday 30 April, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 11 627. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Western Cape Government on the drive to register residents over 60 years old

To date, a total of 172 249 out 720 000 residents over 60 have already completed their registration on the national government's EVDS registration system. This is a total of 23.9%.

We want to ensure that every person who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is registered on the system as soon as possible, so that they can get their shot when it is their turn.

To achieve this important objective, the Western Cape Government has been on a drive to assist those over 60 to register. Today, the Provincial Minister of Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, visited Ruyterwacht, as part of this campaign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Mbombo said: "I was warmly welcomed; residents are looking forward to getting vaccinated because they believe this will allow them to have a bit of normalcy where they can spend time with their loved ones without the fear of being infected. It is important to have them registered in the EVDS so they can be vaccinated."

Help those over 60 register for the COVID-19 vaccine

To those residents who are not yet eligible to register but who can assist with registering those over 60, I urge you to do so. You should ask your friends, family and neighbours over 60 if they are registered, and if not, kindly offer to help if they request it. This will help ensure that we vaccinate as many people as possible.

If any person is struggling to register and has not been able to clarify their concerns via the www.sacoronavirus.co.za/evds/support/portal, they are urged to contact our call center on 0860 142 142. Our teams are trained and on stand-by to talk residents through the simple, 8 step process.