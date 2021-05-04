Ghana: 2 Arrested for Robbing, Terrorising Gbawe Residents

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing and terrorising residents of Gbawe and its environs, in Accra, last Sunday.

George Opoku and Ernest Yeboah, both, 21,who are reported to have been using motorcycles for their operations, are in custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said last Sunday, at about 4:00pm, the suspects and an accomplice attacked a woman at Gbawe, near Agape Junction.

DSP Tenge said they robbed the woman of personal belongings, GH¢ 500.00, mobile phone,threatened to stab her with a knife if she raises the alarm and bolted on the motorcycles with their booty.

The PRO said the suspects also attacked a man and robbed him of a wallet and mobile phone.

DSP Tenge said "however, on the same day at about 1:30 pm,when the two victims, at the place where they had been robbed, were deliberating on the robbery, they saw the suspects, walking towards them."

She said the victims identified suspects as persons who attacked and robbed them.

DSP Tenge said the victims raised the alarm and some residents of Gbawe arrested the suspects and handed them over to the police.