Ghana Loses World Relay Championship Medal

4 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's 4x100m men relay team has been disqualified after winning bronze at the just ended World Relay Championships.

The team thus lost the bronze medal won at the championship held in Poland after replays showed discrepancies in the baton exchange.

Replays showed that baton was exchanged outside the change over zone.

Ghana clinched the third position with a time of 39.11secs but was later disqualified after it emerged that Ghana's anchor man, Joseph Paul Amoah, received the baton from Joseph Oduro Manu outside the changeover zone.

But, gladly, it would not affect Ghana's participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be held this year.

According to officials, Ghana's automatic qualification to the Olympic Games remains intact after placing second in a good time in the heats and qualification for the finals.

The relay team would also maintain its participation slot at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, United States of America (USA).

