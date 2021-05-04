Ghana: PCI DSS Certification Means Improved Security, Assurance for Customers - Fbnbank Cro

FBNBank Ghana has received PCI DSS certification version 3.2.1. from the Payment Card Industry Standards Security Council ("PCI SSC") affirming the high level of security around its cards.

The PCI DSS, which means Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, is an information security standard for organisations that handle branded cards from the major card schemes.

The PCI Standard is mandated by the card brands but administered by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. In order to receive the PCI DSS certification, FBNBank complied with the required technical and operational standards needed to secure and protect card data it keeps of its customers or transmits in transactions and protect card data provided by cardholders and transmitted through card processing transactions.

Commenting on the successful certification, FBNBank Ghana's Executive Director/Chief Risk Officer, Mr Mohammed Ozamah said, "this is a testament of FBNBank's strict adherence to international security standards and regulatory requirements in an era of increasing sophisticated cyber-attacks.'

He said "the Bank remains committed to excellent information security management and continuous application of international best standards to our business practices. Customers are therefore assured of safer and secured transaction processes with our payment cards."

"Charting the path of its parent bank, First Bank of Nigeria, which is the first financial institution in Nigeria and the West-Africa sub-region to issue 10 million cards to customers across Nigeria, FBNBank Ghana is consistently providing to its customers convenient banking in the electronic banking space for easy access to funds anytime and anywhere," he said.

FBNBank Ghana's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Victor Yaw Asante also said, "FBNBank Ghana remains committed to delivering the ultimate gold standard of value and excellence to our stakeholders, particularly our customers. This certification translates into improved security, confidence and assurance for our customers who experience our services and solutions. Securing the certification attests to the fact that we will always put our customers at the heart of our business. We are pleased with the progress we have made in this regard and we believe that the quality of our people, the passion we have for what we do and the partnerships we seek to forge with our customers would always differentiate our brand."

Securing the certification required appropriate investment in staff training and the appropriate systems and platforms. FBNBank Ghana, however, considers this a priority for the Bank's business because of the obvious benefits it offers customers.

The Bank therefore invested in the business in order to meet the 12 key requirements of the PCI DSS certification which requires physical, technological and operational improvements in addition to capacity building for the staff.

Currently, FBNBank Ghana issues MasterCard branded cards to customers. The Bank will soon offer VISA branded cards, in the process, offering customers choice.

This means that customers of the bank will have the choice of two widely used international card brands supported by an improved and certified system backed by excellent service.