Ghana: 4 Grabbed for Allegedly Kidnapping 19-Year-Old Man

4 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Four persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a 19-year-old man at Mallam Akura, near Bonakye, in the Nkwanta South District of the Oti Region.

They are Osman Haman, 59, Alhaji Alidu Dogo, 35,Asmewu Saliu, 36, and Mahamadu Ibrahim, 45.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Oti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, disclosed these a statement issued and signed and copied to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

He said the four, have since been remanded in police custody by the Jasikan Circuit Court to re-appear on May 17,2021.

ASP Nchor said on April 24, the accused alleged to be part of a group of Fulani herdsmen all wielding guns went to Mallam Akura and kidnapped the victim from his father's kraal and made away GH¢600 to an unknown destination.

He said on April 28, through police-public co-operation, the accused were arrested at their hideouts in Nkwanta.

ASP Nchor stated that other persons, who are on the run and believed to be part of the kidnapping syndicate,were hiding in Accra and Tema and keeping the victim.

He mentioned their names as Alhaji Saliu Mahama, Alhaji Sumaila,Ganga Ali Malama, Amadu Korlbajii, Adamu Malama and Duada Sumaila.

ASP Nchor stated that efforts were underway to rescue the victim and apprehend the suspects.

He appealed to the public to provide reliable information that would lead to the rescue and arrest of the suspects.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.