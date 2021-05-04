Ghana: 4 Grabbed for Allegedly Kidnapping 19-Year-Old Man

Four persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a 19-year-old man at Mallam Akura, near Bonakye, in the Nkwanta South District of the Oti Region.

They are Osman Haman, 59, Alhaji Alidu Dogo, 35,Asmewu Saliu, 36, and Mahamadu Ibrahim, 45.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Oti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, disclosed these a statement issued and signed and copied to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

He said the four, have since been remanded in police custody by the Jasikan Circuit Court to re-appear on May 17,2021.

ASP Nchor said on April 24, the accused alleged to be part of a group of Fulani herdsmen all wielding guns went to Mallam Akura and kidnapped the victim from his father's kraal and made away GH¢600 to an unknown destination.

He said on April 28, through police-public co-operation, the accused were arrested at their hideouts in Nkwanta.

ASP Nchor stated that other persons, who are on the run and believed to be part of the kidnapping syndicate,were hiding in Accra and Tema and keeping the victim.

He mentioned their names as Alhaji Saliu Mahama, Alhaji Sumaila,Ganga Ali Malama, Amadu Korlbajii, Adamu Malama and Duada Sumaila.

ASP Nchor stated that efforts were underway to rescue the victim and apprehend the suspects.

He appealed to the public to provide reliable information that would lead to the rescue and arrest of the suspects.