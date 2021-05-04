Ghana: Man Killed, 5 Injured in Clash Between Fulani Herdsmen, Residents

One person was killed and five suffered injuries during a confrontation between Fulani herdsmen and some residents of Attakrom, in the Jasikan District of Oti Region.

The confrontation ensued when cattle belonging to the herdsmen invaded farms of the residents and caused damage to crops.

The deceased believed to be in his twenties, identified as Hassan, a herdsman, was found dead with multiple wounds in a bush at Guaman, also in the district.

The injured Prosper Amegavi, 42, Osman Abubakar, 40, AyubaYussif, 30,Adamu Mohammed,44, and Iddrisu Mohammed,29,were treated and discharged at the Jasikan Government Hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, confirmed the story in a statement issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

He said last month, there was a confrontation between Fulani herdsmen at Attakrom and some residents, who found cattle of Fulani herdsmen grazing on their farms causing damage to the crops.

The statement stated that two motorcycles belonging to the herdsmen were set ablaze, and the body of Hassan, which was found in a bush, was taken to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

ASP Nchor said the injured were assisting the police in investigations, and appealed to the public to volunteer information that can assist in the arrest of the perpetrators.