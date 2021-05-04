Ghana: Man Killed, 5 Injured in Clash Between Fulani Herdsmen, Residents

4 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

One person was killed and five suffered injuries during a confrontation between Fulani herdsmen and some residents of Attakrom, in the Jasikan District of Oti Region.

The confrontation ensued when cattle belonging to the herdsmen invaded farms of the residents and caused damage to crops.

The deceased believed to be in his twenties, identified as Hassan, a herdsman, was found dead with multiple wounds in a bush at Guaman, also in the district.

The injured Prosper Amegavi, 42, Osman Abubakar, 40, AyubaYussif, 30,Adamu Mohammed,44, and Iddrisu Mohammed,29,were treated and discharged at the Jasikan Government Hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, confirmed the story in a statement issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

He said last month, there was a confrontation between Fulani herdsmen at Attakrom and some residents, who found cattle of Fulani herdsmen grazing on their farms causing damage to the crops.

The statement stated that two motorcycles belonging to the herdsmen were set ablaze, and the body of Hassan, which was found in a bush, was taken to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

ASP Nchor said the injured were assisting the police in investigations, and appealed to the public to volunteer information that can assist in the arrest of the perpetrators.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.