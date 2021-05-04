Egyptair Announces Special Offers On International Flights

EgyptAir announced on Monday best fare deals on some selected routes.

The company announced a 30-percent discount on business flights from Cairo to London. Clients can benefit from the offer when buying their tickets from May 31 to August 6 or from September 17 to November 30.

It also granted a 25-percent discount on tourist class tickets for passengers travelling to Budapest. The offer is valid from May 31 to June 30.

A 25-percent discount was also provided on flights to Bahrain and Muscat from May 15 to June 23.

The company also announced a 20% discount on flights to its destinations in Germany and to Irbil and Baghdad.

For more information on the offers, the company urged passengers to visit its website egyptair.com or contact the call center 1717 or authorized travel agents.