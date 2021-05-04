Egyptair Announces Special Offers On International Flights

4 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

EgyptAir announced on Monday best fare deals on some selected routes.

The company announced a 30-percent discount on business flights from Cairo to London. Clients can benefit from the offer when buying their tickets from May 31 to August 6 or from September 17 to November 30.

It also granted a 25-percent discount on tourist class tickets for passengers travelling to Budapest. The offer is valid from May 31 to June 30.

A 25-percent discount was also provided on flights to Bahrain and Muscat from May 15 to June 23.

The company also announced a 20% discount on flights to its destinations in Germany and to Irbil and Baghdad.

For more information on the offers, the company urged passengers to visit its website egyptair.com or contact the call center 1717 or authorized travel agents.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.