Egypt Reports 1,078 New Coronavirus Cases, 62 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said late Monday that 1,078 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 230,713.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 62 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,531

As many as 432 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 172,774 so far, the spokesman said.