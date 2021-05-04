Uganda Clays Shakes Off Difficult Year, Posts Shs4.9 Billion in Profits

3 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Martin Luther Oketch

Uganda Clays overcame a difficult year to register an increase in net profit during the period ended December 2020.

The company, which has recorded a streak of mixed performance in the last five years, however, saw net revenue decline due to Covid-19 related disruptions and intense competition from direct and alternative products.

During the period, the company noted an increase in net profits by 5,639 per cent from a loss of Shs88.4m in 2019 to Shs4.9b in 2020.

Profit before tax increased by 43 per cent to Shs13.5b from Shs9.5b in 2019, driven by cost management initiatives and a decrease in the cost of sales and production.

Uganda Clays, which is listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange, has seen its stock experience long periods of inactivity with its share going for between Shs8 and Shs10 for more than five years.

However, despite the tough times, the company continued to show resilience but was not immune to the impact of Covid-19 disruptions.

During the period, Uganda Clays saw overhead costs decrease by 15 per cent to Shs9.4b from Shs11.1b due to cost-cutting initiatives.

Revenue performance dropped by 3 per cent to Shs29.7b in 2020 from Shs30.7b in 2019 due to business disruptions impacted by Covid-19.

Total assets increased by 11 per cent to Shs68.8b from Shs62.2b in 2019 while cash generated from operating activities stood at Shs6.1b compared to Shs6.3b over the same period in 2019.

The decline was due to a drop in sales as a result of the impact of Covid-19 on the business.

Uganda Clays in March appointed Mr Reuben Tumwebaze, a former director at Uganda National Roads Authority as the new managing director, to replace Mr George Inholo, who was sacked in March 2020 over failure to deliver and turn around the company.

Mr Tumwebaze will have to work hard to close out losses occasioned by the Kamonkoli factory in eastern Uganda.

Kamonkoli factor

Uganda clays continues to battle inherited losses attributed to higher operating costs occasioned by the Kamonkoli factroy that had been put up in an ambitious expansion strategy.

The expansion to Uganda's east in Kamonkoli in 2009 has had a troublesome streak that continues to eat into the company's revenues.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.