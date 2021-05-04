Kenya: Gospel Singer Moji Short Babaa Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Gospel singer and former Kelele Takatifu member Moji Short Babaa and his girlfriend Nyawira Gachugi has officially walked down the aisle.

From what they have shared on their social media platforms, the couple tied the knot on May 1 at a private wedding attended by only their immediate family and close friends.

With a quote from Proverbs 18:22, Moji posted on his Instagram, "Been waiting to use this verse for a long time, 'He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22' Nyawira Gachugi I am glad I found you! And I can't wait to see what God has in-store for us!❤️."

Nyawira, on the other hand, noted the wedding date with the caption, "The girl became a Mrs. Forever begun."

On her Insta-story, Nyawira captioned their wedding picture, "We see you all... yes... its official we are married. We are happy, we are grateful."

The newest spouses are currently enjoying their honeymoon at Lake Elmenteita Serena Camp within Soysambu Wildlife Conservancy in Nakuru County.

Their followers took time to send in congratulatory messages on the comments section of their respective posts.

Timeless Noel wrote, "Finally Babaa amepata Mamaa. Congratulations 🥳."

Dj Gee Gee added, "Been wanting to use this too 😂😂😂"Congrats to the newest couple in town" @mojishortbabaa @nyawiragachugi."

Dj Johni Celeb posted, "Congratulations My People 🔥 @nyawiragachugi Jina inabadilika to >> #MojiShortBwanaaa Hapo Sawa.

Kalekye Mumo wrote, "Aliliililiiiiiiii 🥳🥳🥳💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 Hii kitu ni kama chama. Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 you looked so beautiful. May the Lord bless your marriage.

Shiru Wa GP said, "Wow! 😍❤️ Congratulations @nyawiragachugi blessings on your journey 🙏🏾."

The couple's relationship came to light in February when the singer proposed to his now wife.

A thankful Moji said "Life is all about different seasons and I am happy to start this season with the most amazing person @nyawiragachugi ❤️ my #GoodNyamu May God lead the way."

Over a month later, the couple held their traditional wedding 'Ruracio'.

On their Instagram pages, they shared photos of the day which left their fans wowed.

"God's grace has been sufficient in every step of the journey!! Grateful for supportive friends and family!! @nyawiragachugi to the moon and back. Moji wrote.

On the other hand, Gachugi also shared the same photos and wrote:

"There is still so much to be grateful for. This journey has been teaching me over and over again to love deeply laugh loudly and firirinda AGGRESSIVELY @gjeymavazi @orionstudiosafrica @mojishortbabaa Love you always and forever."