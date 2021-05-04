Kenya: Coaches Contend With Unfit Players as League's Restart Nears

4 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) club coaches and officials are scratching their heads over how to ensure their respective players attain full fitness by Wednesday next week when the competition is likely to resume.

Immediately after President Uhuru Kenyatta instructed Sports and Health ministries to come up with protocols to guide the resumption of sporting activities in the country last Saturday, FKF president Nick Mwendwa set May 12 as the tentative date for the competition's resumption.

All local sporting activities were suspended on March 26 to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

But as of yesterday, a spot-check by Nation Sport revealed that almost all the teams playing in the FKF-PL had not resumed group training.

Most teams want the federation to give them more time to regroup and prepare for league matches. As of yesterday, league leaders Tusker, AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, Nzoia Sugar and Zoo FC had not resumed training.

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma said most of his players travelled upcountry and the soonest that they can start group training is Wednesday.

"In my opinion, it is a very little time to prepare, considering that teams have been out for more than a month. Marshalling the players together and making them jell well requires time," said Juma, whose side are ranked third on 29 points from 14 matches.

Tusker, who have played 16 matches lead with 36 points.

Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha said the short preparation time will likely affect their resurgence. Nzoia Sugar goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura said the team will regroup todayto start training, while Tusker's team manager George Opondo said they are still waiting for communication on when to resume group training.

But Posta's team manager John Terry said they are ready to continue with their resurgence in the league since the players have been training individually at home.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.