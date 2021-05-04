Tanzania: Covid-19 - Govt Announces 14-Day Mandatory Quarantine for Travellers

4 May 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Beatrice Materu

All travellers coming from countries that have recorded the new coronavirus variants will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Tanzania, authorities announced Monday.

In a statement seen by The EastAfrican, Prof Abel Makubi, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Health, said that the new directives are based on the global situation and emergence of new variants of the virus that causes Covid-19.

"There is increased risk of their importation into our country.

"All travellers, whether foreign or returning, arriving from countries with new Covid-19 variants based on WHO daily updates or those who have travelled through those countries in the last 14 days regardless of route taken shall be subjected to rapid test at point of entry," reads the statement.

Foreigners will be required to quarantine at places designated by the government, while returning residents will be allowed to isolate at home.

The Health ministry urged all residents to observe disease prevention measures and adhere to the advice on hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

Tanzania last released official Covid-19 updates in May 2020 when it had recorded a total of 509 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

