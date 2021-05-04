South Africa: NW Education Condemns Stabbing of Teacher

4 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

North West Education MEC, Mmaphefo Matsemela has condemned the stabbing of a female teacher, allegedly by a male teacher.

According to the department, the incident took place on the first day of schools reopening on Monday, where a 64-year-old male educator from Tolamo Primary School at Letlhakaneng Village near Brits allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old female teacher at Tshefoge Primary school in Vaalboschloot.

The department noted that Tshefoge Primary has been under construction since last quarter, and learners were moved to a community hall as a temporary measure.

"It is alleged that the perpetrator forcefully entered the hall and refused neither to sanitise nor to check his temperature. It is reported that when he arrived at the hall, his face was covered with a balaclava. He called the victim and [they] went outside, where an argument ensued between them.

"It is alleged that the teacher had multiple stab wounds from the back of the neck (sic). The staff at school managed to rush in to apprehend the culprit and called the police. The injured educator is still in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the local hospital," the department said in a statement.

Matsemela said the department is very disturbed and disappointed by such a heinous and barbaric incident.

"I wish to condemn in the strongest terms and indicate that gender based violence is not welcomed in our schools. Anyone who does that will be subjected to the full might of the law.

"This has also traumatised our learners, since it happened in front of them. I wish to thank the staff members who... apprehended the suspect," Matsemela said.

Matsemela said both learners and teachers, who were exposed to the horrible incident, will be provided with counselling.

Matsemela is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.