South Africa: Police Urge Community to Resolve Disputes in an Amicable Manner

press release

Police in Mpumalanga are concerned that people prefer violence or deadly altercations to resolve disputes. This is a trend which started some time ago and it is concerning as many people are losing their lives as a result. Some even go to an extent of hiring hitmen (Izinkabi) to eliminate their opponents. This deadly behaviour has a negative impact, affects many families as well as putting the lives of others at risk. Anger, jealousy and greed seem to be the root cause of this problem, hence people are urged to tolerate each other and settle disputes in an amicable manner.

These concerns by police follow another incident, where two suspects aged 21 and 34 were remanded in custody by the Kriel Magistrate's Court yesterday, Monday 03 May 2021, accused of burning a 35-year-old man to death.

Their court appearance stems from an incident in which a man was reported missing by his family at Kriel Police Station on 30 April 2021. Whilst the police were probing his disappearance, a man suddenly approached police on Sunday, 02 May 2021 where he reportedly confided in them that he had kidnapped the missing man, with the assistance of another man. He further told police that he had set him alight out of anger over a girlfriend.

He then led them to the place where the incident occurred and when police arrived at the scene, they made a gruesome discovery of the man's charred remains.

The trail of events indicate that Themba Bongani Mziyakho kidnapped the victim on 28 April 2021, with the assistance of his co-accused, Vusi Sibande. They took the victim to a secluded area where Mziyakho instructed Sibande to leave, thereafter poured petrol on the victim and set him alight, further strangled the victim when he realised that he was still breathing then dumped his body in the local river.

The suspects will be back at court on Monday, 10 May 2021, for a formal bail application.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Major General Thulani Phahla has strongly condemned the incident. "Our society is facing a serious psychological challenge of uncontrollable anger. They no longer communicate amicably to resolve differences but use deadly violence instead and this is a matter the society should be all concerned about, "concluded General Phahla.