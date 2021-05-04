Uganda: Constant Othieno Mayende Named KCB Board Chair

3 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)

Mr Constant Othieno Mayende has been appointed as chairman board of directors, KCB Bank Uganda Limited.

Mr Constant Othieno Mayende replaces Mr Aga Sekalala Jr, whose term recently came to an end.

Mr Othieno is a Partner at CMK & Co, Certified Public Accountants. He is a Certified Public Accountant of Uganda (CPA) and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

He holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Business Research Methods from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland as well as Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda.

Mr Othieno has over 23 years' experience in banking, strategy formulation, business development, financial management, audit, and quality assurance having held senior positions in a number of reputable private and public sector organizations in Uganda and Rwanda.

He is a Council Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) and also serves on governing boards of several organizations in Uganda. Mr Othieno is a Rotarian and currently serves as the President Elect-Secretary at the Rotary Club of Ntinda.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.