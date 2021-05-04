Uganda: MPs Ignore Museveni, Vote Shs420 Billion for Trips

Parliament has increased travel and allowance budget for its members and staff by Shs20b to Shs420b in an era of subdued cross-border trips due to pandemic-related restrictions and corresponding uptick in virtual meetings.

Details of the planned increase in foreign trip expenditure on the11th Parliament, whose members will be more by almost 100, are contained in the tightly-guarded Parliamentary Commission Policy Statement for the 2021/2022 Financial Year.

Questions about the rising spending on a bloated government has on the one hand opened the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to criticism by civil society and Opposition politicians and, on the other hand, created internal friction between different government branches.

For instance, while delivering a keynote address to first-time MPs elected either on NRM or Independent tickets, President Museveni on April 15 derided overseas travel by legislators as "lavish" and a form of "pure corruption".

Members of the 10th Parliament, among them being Opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju, have previously pushed back against the Executive, accusing it of playing double standards and haemorrhaging public resources through unending supplementary budget requests, some of which are submitted for retrospective approval.

Allocations

Our analysis of the Parliamentary Commission budget shows that under programme 02 of Parliament, Shs420b has been allocated exclusively for members' allowances and travel, up from Shs400.7b in 2020/2021.

By the end of last year, MPs had spent Shs207b, about half of the item's allocation in the ending financial year's budget, partly because they were largely marooned in Uganda after countries shutdown their frontiers as Covid-19 spread and enveloped the world.

The newly-elected MPs are scheduled to be sworn in on May 17-19 after which they will elect a Speaker and Deputy Speaker who, working with partly leaders, will assign members to constitute different House committees before commencing formal business.

Whereas President Museveni, due to be inaugurated for a sixth elective term on May 12, is opposed to MPs' foreign travels, some re-elected legislators, among them Mr Mathias Mpuuga of the National Unity Platform (NUP) defended such trips as necessary.

In an interview on Friday, Parliament's acting Director for Communication and Public Affairs, Ms Helen Kaweesa said: "We are a people-centred Parliament, we will try and operate within the approved budget. We are not oblivious to what is going on in the country, but there are essential activities that requires members and staff to travel. We have global partnerships with international parliamentary fora we subscribe to.

These partnerships are important for our country." Uganda is, among others, a member of the Commonwealth Parliament Association (CPA), the African, Caribbean and Pacific - European Union (ACP-EU), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and, Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC, OIC).

It has hosted conferences of some of these groupings, and Ms Kaweesa argued that Uganda is obligated to participate in future such summits to defend or advance its interests in the community of nations.

In separate interviews with this newspaper, some of the lawmakers who sit on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee said Parliament's budget is kept under wraps to safeguard the institution's image and integrity of individual MPs who some voters accuse of being "greedy" and "insensitive".

More details on per diem/ trips

MP per night abroad Shs2.6m each

Speaker per night Shs4.5m

Deputy Speaker per night Shs3.6m

Parliament Staff per night Shs1.9m

Travel and Transport- Air Tickets Shs34.4 billion

Travel Abroad - African Parliaments Shs1.051 billion

Travel Abroad - House of Commons Shs1 billion

Travel Abroad- Inter-Parliamentary Union (Undisclosed)

Travel Abroad- European Parliament (Undisclosed)

Travel Abroad - Workshops & Seminars shs2.102 billion

Travel Abroad- Benchmarking Unspecified

Travel abroad- Medical tourism Unspecified

Travel abroad- Accountability (missions abroad) (Unspecified)

What can Shs420b do?

In the new Parliament budget, the Commission chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, has allocated billions of shillings for members travel abroad and in-land.

The budget will also cater for allowances of members and staff. The money for travels is spread across 23 out of 25 sub-programmes and departments in Parliament.

The budget allocations are tagged on undisclosed number of air tickets, per diem/allowances, and accommodation expenses under benchmarking or conferences, workshops and seminars abroad.

The schism between the Executive and the Legislature over foreign travels, without taking the justification for some of the spending, raises question over what the assigned money could do at home if MPs forfeited some of the trips or substituted physical presence with virtual attendance.

We were unable to obtain figures for State House foreign trip expenses for the coming financial year to ascertain whether the President or Legislature plan to spend more on globe-trotting and, put together, what the funds could alternatively be applied to.

For instance, the Shs420b budgeted for MPs foreign trips and allowances could be used to increase salaries for senior lecturers and other lower-level academics at all public universities.

This pay raise, whose demand has perennially plunged public universities into staff strikes, requires only Shs179.2b.

For months, the latest standoff paralysed teaching at the affected institutions where students eager to resume studies after a year away due to Covid were instead started by lecture rooms emptied by lecturers.

The aggrieved academic staff in public universities laid down tools in February, demanding Shs179.2b in arrears dating back to 2015 when the government promised to pay a professor Shs15m monthly salary and Shs12.2m for a senior lecturer.

The professors were sorted while the offer dangled to lecturers remains pending with the government citing lack of funds.

Some of the disaffected lecturers have accepted to call off the strike and given government more time to look for the required funds, setting the stage for a repeat industrial action if the promise remains unfulfilled.

If the planned MPs' travel money was applied to sort lecturers' pay, the Shs240.8b balance would be enough to increase salaries of non-teaching staff at all public universities who, like lecturers, have routinely gone on strike over pay.

For years, the non-academic staff have been demanding Shs91.3b for salary enhancement.

The contestation between the Executive and Legislature over the necessity and usefulness of foreign trips, many for benchmarking, signposts how right or wrong our leaders are setting national priorities at a time Covid-19 has reduced cash inflows to the Treasury, and Finance minister Matia Kasaija says he has a Shs420b hole for vaccine acquisition.

In addition, the Auditor General has previously raised the possibility that some of the MPs claim money for foreign trips they do not make, pocket cash and hibernate in the country while those that travel submit no reports, making it difficult to establish the usefulness of the overseas conferences, the legislators' contributions and value for money.

Abused foreign trips

In his report on the Financial Year 2010/2011, the Auditor General revealed that lawmakers in the 8th Parliament failed to account for more than Shs4.6b given to facilitate their foreign trips.

Some took public funds money, but never left the country. There was no evidence in form of boarding passes and air tickets.

It also emerged that some MPs, whose details were not disclosed, used underhand methods to obtain facilitation for official travel abroad but never produced a single report to Parliament.

The AG found that expenditure vouchers some MPs submitted for accountability of per diem they received lacked relevant supporting documents such as copies of air ticket/coupons, certificate of attendance and briefing notes.

In absence of the accountability and reports, the Auditor General, Mr John Muwanga, said: "I couldn't ascertain whether the travels were undertaken."

After the Auditor General's value for money audit report revealed serious problems in the procurement of air tickets for MPs and staff, business committee discussed the matter and instructed the Parliamentary Commission to take action.

The item has since been removed from procurement department and taken to the Office of the Director Communications and Public Affairs.

The Shs420b, however, flies in the face of a presidential rebuke of such travels as being conduits for self-enrichment of MPs.

"And then this travelling outside, pure corruption. MPs; that they are going to benchmark. That is corruption. This time I must tell you as members of the NRM that this time we shall fight. They end up involving all of us in mistakes. It is not right to squander and waste resources for the country [through] traveling [around the world]," Mr Museveni told MPs-elect at the official launch of the NRM Kyankwanzi retreat on April 15.

He added: "Our late comrade [John Pombe] Magufuli fought this travelling [problem] and saved a lot of money which he used for development. So please, this time, do not misuse your chance [by over traveling]."

The President has prioritised wealth creation in the new parish model arrangement, targeting the 68 per cent that is currently trapped in subsistence farming.

He warned the MPs-elect, as he did to their predecessors five years ago, that he will in the new term not accept increasing salaries and wasting public funds through unnecessary foreign trips.

Mr Museveni asked the new MPs to avoid travels abroad that he said have strained the limited resource envelop in the midst of pressing government priorities.

How MPs, staff have shared travel cash

Beneficiaries Travel abroad Travel in-land

MPs travel abroad/ allowances Shs420.9b Undisclosed

Committee Affairs Shs6.3billion Shs5.2 billion

Speaker Shs395.04m Shs1.19 billion

Deputy Speaker Shs284.3m Shs624.2m

Leader of Opposition Shs1.4b Shs485.5m

Leader of Govt Business Shs457.3m Shs196.5m

Parliamentary Commsn Shs739.2m Shs641.1m

Clerks Department Shs200.7m Shs18m

Finance and Admin Shs96.7m Shs18m

Library and Research Shs67.7m Shs37.8m

Legal & Legislative Services Shs295.9m Shs18m

Sergeant At-arms Shs132.9m Shs18m

Official Report Shs360.2m Shs18m

Budget Office Shs132.8m Shs255.1m

Planning & coordination office Shs189.3m Shs18m

ICT department Shs214.8m Shs18m

Human Resource Shs368.05m Shs38.0m

Public Relations Office Shs717.8m Shs356.5m

Office of Clerk to Parliament Shs179.4m Shs242.4m

Internal Audit Shs336.1m nil

Parliamentary Research Services Shs481.4m Shs471.3m

Admin & Transport logistics Shs341.5m Shs471.0m

Litigation and Compliance Shs321.8m Shs18m

MPs defend trips

Some of the MPs-elect who spoke to Daily Monitor, however, defended the foreign trips as "a necessary evil", cited State House "double standards" and reminded the President that irrespective of the price, "exposure for politicians is inevitable especially for small and confused economies."

Mr Mpuuga, one of the favourites for Leader of Opposition pick, said "there could be elements of abuse [with foreign trips], but that can be administratively handled. [President] Museveni is trying to lead both the Executive and Parliament. The leadership at Parliament should reject this manoeuvre."

He added: "There could be elements using travel abroad to patronise Parliament, these too can be streamlined through more considered administrative arrangements. I don't know about other MPs, but for me all the travels I have made are purposeful, and I report to Parliament with evidence of the trips."

Mr Thomas Tayeebwa (Ruhinda North, NRM MP-elect), one of candidates in the Deputy Speaker race, said expenditure on travels abroad for lawmakers is "inescapable" and asked the President to reconsider his position on the matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"How can a whole MP take unnecessary trip?" Mr Tayeebwa asked, adding, "All trips taken by MPs are based on the need for benchmarking and building synergies with other countries in relation to legislation. We learn a lot from other legislative jurisdictions, thus, enabling us to make well-informed decisions in as far as our work is concerned."

He said both foreign and domestic travels help to "take Parliament to the people".

"I have not seen MPs using taxpayers' money to go to a disco[theque] in America or buy designer suits in luxurious [shops]. The purpose [of the trips] is always in line with the institutional priorities. I intend to push for more travel opportunities for members [if elected Deputy Speaker] to enable us build sufficient capacity to carry out oversight and listen to peoples' problems," he added.

Parliament responds

In the Friday interview, Ms Kaweesa confirmed the allocations in the 2021/2022 budget and volunteered "virtual benchmarking" for MPs as a possible cost-cutting measure.

She said Speaker Rebecca Kadaga is already using virtual platforms to interface with others around the world and encouraged other MPs to do the same.

Ms Kaweesa, however, clarified that not every meeting can or will be conducted, for instance, via Zoom or teleconferencing, justifying allocations for foreign travels.

Parliament on foreign trip budget

We gave in our 2021/2022 budget for travel but they have not finalised appropriation process. We made a budget but we don't know what is going to be appropriated to us in the next Financial Year. Whatever they will give us, we will work within that budget ceiling. But there are deductions in our budget because of the Covid-19 situation we are in and considerations have been made in the budget for travel abroad and in-land.

Ugandans should not expect an adjusted budget. We are now in a virtual era, as a people-centered Parliament, we can make arrangements for members to do virtual benchmarking, and big meetings have been happening here in Uganda, and the speaker has participated in them with her delegation.

This is something we are doing as a Parliament that is responsive to the current situation in the country. We are not wasteful; travel is an essential component of our activities as a Parliament because we are global partners.

However, in the prevailing circumstances, we note that there are alternatives ways of participating in those transnational meetings virtually and for such meetings, deductions will certainly be done accordingly," Helen Kaweesa, Parliament spokesperson

Parliament Budget at a glance

2020/21 2021/22

Shs672.829b Shs698.333b

2021/2022 Budget for the bigshots

Speaker Shs3.87billion

Deputy Speaker Shs2.76billion

Leader of Opposition Shs3.89 billion

Leader of Govt Business ShsShs1.4billion

Dean of independents Undisclosed

Office of the Clerk Shs1.6 billion